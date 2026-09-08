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Maria Sherman

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Freelancer Writer: words at BuzzFeed, MySpace, Billboard, Billboard.biz, The Big Takeover, The Village Voice, NME, Spinner, Rolling Stone

Joined April 2013 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Woman Suing Bad Bunny for $40 Million Might Have a Solid Case

Benito allegedly used his ex-girlfriend’s voice on two songs without her permission. What does it mean? What happens next? We asked a professional.

Maria Sherman1245 days ago
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The Recipe: Slowthai's 'UGLY'

In conversation with Complex, Slowthai and a few of his closest collaborators share the recipe behind his hideous, triumphant third LP, 'UGLY.'

Maria Sherman1288 days ago
rihanna getty kevin mazur

The Best Rihanna Songs

From “Diamonds” to “Rude Boy,” Rihanna has a long list of hits. Singles, deep cuts, and everything in between: Here are her 30 best songs.

Maria Sherman2855 days ago
best beyonce songs

The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

Maria Sherman2935 days ago
j balvin

10 Reasons You Shouldn't Sleep on J Balvin

Meet the Colombian star who's poised to take over America in the wake of "Despacito."

Maria Sherman3307 days ago
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James Van Der Beek

From Dawson to Diplo: James Van Der Beek is Comedy’s EDM Hero

Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has transformed from an emo meme into an EDM king thanks to Viceland's spoof series "What Would Diplo Do?'

Maria Sherman3325 days ago
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How Romeo Santos Blew Up Without Pandering to a Crossover Audience

The king of bachata talks about his new album, 'Golden,' and how he stays a star without watering down his music.

Maria Sherman3335 days ago
This is Kesha's Instagram selfie in the car.

Kesha Takes Aim at Dr. Luke on “Praying,” a Pop Anthem Fueled by Injustice

Kesha draws on her personal struggles for her big return to pop music.

Maria Sherman3360 days ago
despacito

Puerto Rico Deserves Better Than Justin Bieber on "Despacito"

What does it mean if the only way a Spanish-language song can hit No. 1 is if it has the blessing of a popular white, English-speaking artist?

Maria Sherman3370 days ago
rihanna

The Album That Made Rihanna Turns 10 Today

Rihanna's 'Good Girl Gone Bad' set the template for the superstar's career and still sounds good a decade later.

Maria Sherman3396 days ago
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The Bachelorette

'The Bachelorette' Has a Diverse New Look, But the Same Old Bullsh*t

Despite having Rachel Lindsay, as the first black contestant, not much has changed for 'The Bachelorette.'

Maria Sherman3404 days ago
katy perry

Katy Perry's Failed Journey to Wokeness

Katy Perry has rebranded herself as an activist. It's led to some problems.

Maria Sherman3423 days ago
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Harry Styles vs. Zayn Malik: Who Is One Direction's Reigning Solo Star?

How did Harry Styles set himself up to lap Zayn Malik as the real breakout star of One Direction?

Maria Sherman3431 days ago
The Bachelor

Can 'The Bachelor' Franchise Not F**k Up Diversity?

Casting Rachel Lindsay is a start, but 'The Bachelor' franchise has a bleak track record.

Maria Sherman3474 days ago
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'Vanderpump Rules' Is All of Us, Deal With It

What we've all been ignoring about 'Vanderpump Rules' is that it actually has some insight into the human condition.

Maria Sherman3600 days ago
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Miss Cleo Was More Than a TV Psychic—She Left a Radical Legacy

There was much more to Miss Cleo than just TV infomercials.

Maria Sherman3704 days ago
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Stop Writing About Young Female Stars Like You Want to F**k Them

This really needs to stop.

Maria Sherman3725 days ago

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