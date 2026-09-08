Latest Stories
The Woman Suing Bad Bunny for $40 Million Might Have a Solid Case
Benito allegedly used his ex-girlfriend’s voice on two songs without her permission. What does it mean? What happens next? We asked a professional.
The Recipe: Slowthai's 'UGLY'
In conversation with Complex, Slowthai and a few of his closest collaborators share the recipe behind his hideous, triumphant third LP, 'UGLY.'
The Best Rihanna Songs
From “Diamonds” to “Rude Boy,” Rihanna has a long list of hits. Singles, deep cuts, and everything in between: Here are her 30 best songs.
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
10 Reasons You Shouldn't Sleep on J Balvin
Meet the Colombian star who's poised to take over America in the wake of "Despacito."
From Dawson to Diplo: James Van Der Beek is Comedy’s EDM Hero
Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has transformed from an emo meme into an EDM king thanks to Viceland's spoof series "What Would Diplo Do?'
How Romeo Santos Blew Up Without Pandering to a Crossover Audience
The king of bachata talks about his new album, 'Golden,' and how he stays a star without watering down his music.
Kesha Takes Aim at Dr. Luke on “Praying,” a Pop Anthem Fueled by Injustice
Kesha draws on her personal struggles for her big return to pop music.
Puerto Rico Deserves Better Than Justin Bieber on "Despacito"
What does it mean if the only way a Spanish-language song can hit No. 1 is if it has the blessing of a popular white, English-speaking artist?
The Album That Made Rihanna Turns 10 Today
Rihanna's 'Good Girl Gone Bad' set the template for the superstar's career and still sounds good a decade later.
'The Bachelorette' Has a Diverse New Look, But the Same Old Bullsh*t
Despite having Rachel Lindsay, as the first black contestant, not much has changed for 'The Bachelorette.'
Katy Perry's Failed Journey to Wokeness
Katy Perry has rebranded herself as an activist. It's led to some problems.
Harry Styles vs. Zayn Malik: Who Is One Direction's Reigning Solo Star?
How did Harry Styles set himself up to lap Zayn Malik as the real breakout star of One Direction?
Can 'The Bachelor' Franchise Not F**k Up Diversity?
Casting Rachel Lindsay is a start, but 'The Bachelor' franchise has a bleak track record.
'Vanderpump Rules' Is All of Us, Deal With It
What we've all been ignoring about 'Vanderpump Rules' is that it actually has some insight into the human condition.
Miss Cleo Was More Than a TV Psychic—She Left a Radical Legacy
There was much more to Miss Cleo than just TV infomercials.
Stop Writing About Young Female Stars Like You Want to F**k Them
This really needs to stop.