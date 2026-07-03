DJ Slow

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With the weather getting nicer and nicer, we know you'll be outdoors more and more. And while hitting shuffle and going through random tracks is fly, expertly-mixed sets can be where it's at, be it roadtrips, chilltime in secluded spots, or full-on party mode. DAD's got you covered, fam.
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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: DJ Slow's First Remix Ever is This Jazzy Take on Joakim's "Each Other"

Joakim's "Each Other" gets a sexy rerub from Pelican Fly head DJ Slow.

Khal4112 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Slow's Second "As The World Turns Slow" Mix

Earlier this year Pelican Fly chief DJ Slow dropped the inaugural edition of his "As The World Turns Slow" mix series. That mix combined future bass,

jakel4249 days ago
slow nadus b2b rinse france
Music

Watch Nadus and DJ Slow Go B2B for Rinse France

"Shout out to the whole 973!" kicks off the two-hour long back-to-back mix done on March 24th for Rinse France by Newark, New Jersey-based producer Na

marcuskdowling4496 days ago
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Music

Download The First Chapter of DJ Slow's As The World Turns Slow

Valentine's Day might not be until next week, but that doesn't mean we have to wait until next week to share some slow lovin'. Slow lovin', of course,

jakel4545 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Slow's Uncensored "Diplo & Friends" Guest Mix

DJ Slow's Pelican Fly label has some of the most interesting releases coming out these days. Being the home of burgeoning acts like Cashmere Cat, Sinjin Hawke, and Cosmic Revenge, the label has been at the forefront of a burgeoning future bass scene. This weekend we showed you DJ Snake's fire mix for Diplo & Friends, and today we're going to take it down a notch with DJ Slow's mix.

jakel4793 days ago
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