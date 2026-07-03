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That Mexican OT
Music

That Mexican OT Addresses N-Word Controversy, Says He Had ‘No Ill Intention’

The rapper discussed the backlash that came after he defended his use of the N-word.

tara mahadevan39 days ago
Getty Images
Life

Spill App Launches Digital Study 'What's the Tea?' Exploring Black Social Media Exchanges

The "Black paper" looks into communal interactions and top buzzwords used on Spill.

Jaelani Turner-Williams106 days ago
A smartphone displaying "Oxford Dictionaries" in front of a screen showing "Oxford Word of the Year 2025" in blue.
Life

'Rage Bait' is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2025

Language experts define the word as "online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive."

tara mahadevan228 days ago
(L-R) Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign 'Doesn't Really Wanna Talk About' His Relationship With Kanye West

It's not clear as to the status of the pair's relationship which previously saw them form the supergroup ¥$.

tara mahadevan274 days ago
DJ Vlad, with a beard and glasses, smiling, seated in front of a drum set.
Music

DJ Vlad on Why His Interviews Sound Different With Black Guests: ‘You Somehow Turn Into a Chameleon’

The interviewer explained to Aries Spears why his style of speaking might sound different with his white guests.

Alex Ocho325 days ago
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A man wearing a colorful bucket hat and a black "West Orange, New Jersey" hoodie stands in a crowded event.
Sports

Kyrie Irving Speaks Out Against 'YN Generation' and Its Meaning: 'I Don't Support That'

Kyrie has distanced himself from “YN” culture, citing love for God, self, and community values.

Mark Elibert352 days ago
That Mexican OT performs onstage during Day 2 of the TwoGether Land Music Festival
Music

That Mexican OT on Using the N-Word: 'What the F*ck Are You Gonna Do About It?'

The Texas-born rapper insisted he meant no disrespect by using the N-word: "I grew up loving these motherf*ckers."

Joshua Espinoza392 days ago
Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Shares Remix of 'Standing on Business' Meme: 'Happy Juneteenth'

The pop star's infamous paparazzi exchange has now been turned into a viral remix — listen below.

Jose Martinez393 days ago
Justin Bieber is seen in Midtown on January 31, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Justin Bieber Misusing Slang Is Now a Meme: 'It’s Not Clocking to You'

"I'm standing on business," Bieber told paparazzi.

Jaelani Turner-Williams395 days ago
Split image of xQc and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Watch xQc Break Down 'Glazing' and 'Aura' Slang for Will Smith

The Oscar-winner crashed xQc's stream on Wednesday.

Jose Martinez513 days ago
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Nicki Minaj poses in lace outfit against event backdrop
Music

Ice Spice Explains What Smoochie, Jaddy, and Deady Lyrics Mean

The Bronx rapper shed light on her neighborhood's slang on the latest edition of 'Hot Ones.'

Brad Callas840 days ago
timothee chalamet and tom holland pictured
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Bestows Title of 'Ultimate Rizzmaster' on Tom Holland

Seems like we're closing out 2023 with a slew of speculative rizz talk.

Trace William Cowen949 days ago
rizz word of the year logo
Life

Rizz Is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023

The word was popularized by Twitch star Kai Cenat.

Trace William Cowen956 days ago
Life

Here Are Teens' Favorite Slang Phrases, According to a Scientifically Sus Survey of 682 Simp Parents

Preply's 2023 report surveyed parents with children between the ages of 12 and 18.

Brad Callas959 days ago
Music

Rick Ross Hilariously Uses the Word ‘Jawn’ Several Times After Meek Mill Explains What It Means

Rick Ross used the word "jawn" in rapid succession after Meek Mill explained its meaning on the latest episode of Complex’s 'Goat Talk<i>'</i> show.

tara mahadevan987 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kai Cenat on How He Populized, Poprulized, AND Popularized the Term 'Rizz'

The Complex cover star and record-breaking Twitch streamer broke down the word on '360 with Speedy Morman.'

Brad Callas1096 days ago

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