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Chante Joseph

Joined September 2019 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

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An Essential Guide To Skiing With Mount Noire's Simisola Oke

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of skiing? Too difficult, too scary, not your thing? You’re not alone. We at Complex UK conducted resea

Chante Joseph1438 days ago
free game with henrie kwushue black perspectives- nstagram

Black Perspectives: Henrie Kwushue On The Importance Of ‘Free Game’ For Budding Creatives

Henrie Kwushue, presenter at Kiss FM and co-host of Spotify’s Who We Be podcast, has teamed up with Instagram for their Black Perspectives program to give ‘Free

Chante Joseph1515 days ago
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Black Perspectives: Inside ‘ERASURE’ With Tanya Compas

This year, Instagram launched its Black Perspectives programme, which aims to empower Black creatives across several creative industries. We spoke with Tanya...

Chante Joseph1540 days ago
Harry Pinero Zeze Millz (credit: Elliot Simpson)

WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 4

Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...

Chante Joseph1725 days ago
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WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 3

Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...

Chante Joseph1731 days ago
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WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 2

Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...

Chante Joseph1735 days ago
ITV Hub

WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 1

Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...

Chante Joseph1738 days ago
best uk albums of 2020

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2020

Did your favourite make the cut?

Chante Joseph2095 days ago
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2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.

Chante Joseph2113 days ago
george the poet

“There Will Always Be Differences In How Generations Experience Love”: An Interview With George The Poet

The London-based artist and podcast star opens up about Black Love.

Chante Joseph2144 days ago
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carnival

Notting Hill Carnival: The Show Must (And Will) Go On

Discover the origins of the beloved two-day celebration of Blackness with Chanté Joseph.

Chante Joseph2215 days ago
2k management

10 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2020 Edition)

With Black British music dominating the charts (and the underground) the way it is, the industry at large is finally catching up to the fact. This is in no...

Chante Joseph2230 days ago
henrie kwushue

How Black Creators Kept Us Going During Quarantine Season

There is no doubt that Black content creators pushed boundaries during lockdown season and gave us small pockets of joy during such an uncertain time... 

Chante Joseph2271 days ago
tiane stewart

Meet Tiane Stewart, South London’s Favourite Quarantine Chef

The 24-year-old chef and graphic designer-turned-baker shares his inspiring story. We speak about all things social media, food and motivation, via FaceTime.

Chante Joseph2326 days ago
complex best albums of 2019

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2019

It's been a stressful and depressing year for the UK, with the country more divided than ever. But thankfully, UK music has had an incredible one.

Chante Joseph2463 days ago
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grime in the 2010s

The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs

As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...

Chante Joseph2488 days ago
j hus

How Brit-Born African, Caribbean People Are Uniting In The Name Of Greatness

Through the mediums of music and slang, young black Brits are rapidly dispelling the myth that these two groups “just don’t mix.”

Chante Joseph2572 days ago

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