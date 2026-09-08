Chante Joseph
Latest Stories
An Essential Guide To Skiing With Mount Noire's Simisola Oke
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of skiing? Too difficult, too scary, not your thing? You’re not alone. We at Complex UK conducted resea
Black Perspectives: Henrie Kwushue On The Importance Of ‘Free Game’ For Budding Creatives
Henrie Kwushue, presenter at Kiss FM and co-host of Spotify’s Who We Be podcast, has teamed up with Instagram for their Black Perspectives program to give ‘Free
Black Perspectives: Inside ‘ERASURE’ With Tanya Compas
This year, Instagram launched its Black Perspectives programme, which aims to empower Black creatives across several creative industries. We spoke with Tanya...
WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 4
Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...
WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 3
Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...
WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 2
Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...
WATCH: Zeze Millz & Harry Pinero In ‘Drama vs. Reality’, Episode 1
Welcome to Drama vs. Reality, a new four-part show brought to you by ITV Hub and Complex UK that sees Zeze Millz and Harry Pinero go head-to-head to...
2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.
“There Will Always Be Differences In How Generations Experience Love”: An Interview With George The Poet
The London-based artist and podcast star opens up about Black Love.
Notting Hill Carnival: The Show Must (And Will) Go On
Discover the origins of the beloved two-day celebration of Blackness with Chanté Joseph.
10 Black British Music Execs Shaking The System (2020 Edition)
With Black British music dominating the charts (and the underground) the way it is, the industry at large is finally catching up to the fact. This is in no...
How Black Creators Kept Us Going During Quarantine Season
There is no doubt that Black content creators pushed boundaries during lockdown season and gave us small pockets of joy during such an uncertain time...
Meet Tiane Stewart, South London’s Favourite Quarantine Chef
The 24-year-old chef and graphic designer-turned-baker shares his inspiring story. We speak about all things social media, food and motivation, via FaceTime.
Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2019
It's been a stressful and depressing year for the UK, with the country more divided than ever. But thankfully, UK music has had an incredible one.
The 2010s: Grime’s Most Impactful Songs
As the decade draws to a close, we take a look back at the grime tracks that pushed things forward the most. Did your favourite make the cut? Tap in...
How Brit-Born African, Caribbean People Are Uniting In The Name Of Greatness
Through the mediums of music and slang, young black Brits are rapidly dispelling the myth that these two groups “just don’t mix.”