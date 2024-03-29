Ice Spice Explains What Smoochie, Jaddy, and Deady Lyrics Mean

As she prepares to drop her debut album Y2K later this year, Ice Spice stopped by the latest episode of Hot Ones this week.

During an entertaining conversation with host Sean Evans, the "Munch" rapper shed light on the meaning behind several Bronx-related slang terms that she raps about in her music.

As seen in the speed round segment below, Evans asked Ice Spice to define the following slang words.

According to Ice, "Blue" is another word for money, "'cause $100 bills are blue," she explained. Meanwhile, "Jaddy" is slang for butt, with Spice adding that said behind needs to be a "fat butt, though." In addition, Ice explained that "Deady" is another way to describe laughing, while a "Smoochie" is someone who's a bad bitch.