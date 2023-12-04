Rizz Is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023

Rizz is the word of the year, at least according to Oxford University Press.

Monday, the academic publisher announced their selection for 2023, defining the ubiquitous noun as follows:

“style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner”

The word, which Complex made the subject of a deep-dive back back in December 2022, lands the title following more than 32,000 votes, though there were others in contention throughout the process. Per Oxford’s team of language experts, the use of “rizz” hit a peak in June of this year after Tom Holland was asked about his own level of rizz in a viral interview.