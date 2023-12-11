Timothée Chalamet Bestows Title of 'Ultimate Rizzmaster' on Tom Holland

Timothée Chalamet has dubbed Tom Holland “the ultimate rizzmaster,” despite the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor having previously gone on the record as disagreeing with any such assessment.

During a recent appearance on LADbible's "Agree to Disagree" YouTube series, Chalamet, whose next surefire hit Wonka opens this week, was tasked with stating whether he agreed with the assertion that he is “better looking” than Holland. Chalamet firmly disagreed with the statement, due namely to that aforementioned "rizzmaster" distinction.

"Tom is the ultimate rizzmaster," Chalamet said. "Internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this. Ultimate rizzmaster."

From there, Chalamet and fellow segment participant Keegan-Michael Key were played an older clip of Holland being hit with a similar inquiry in a prior interview. In the clip, Holland said that Chalamet was “better looking” than him.