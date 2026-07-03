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Tyshawn Jones wearing a blue cap and colorful checkered jacket stands in front of a blue background with a floral design and cursive text.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Hits Supreme With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Defamation and Contract Breach

The pro skater says the brand made defamatory comments about him to third-party brands and stakeholders within the industry.

Alex Ocho431 days ago
Sign for The Collective on Tuckaseegee, viewed from a second-floor balcony, overlooking a quiet street with houses and trees
Style

The Whitaker Group Brings 10-Store Retail Complex and First Black-Owned Skatepark to North Carolina

James Whitner, founder of The Whitaker Group, says he's aiming to "provide a safe space for the local youth to express themselves."

Trace William Cowen752 days ago
abloh invitational logo
Style

Virgil Abloh Securities Announces Second Annual Abloh Invitational Skateboarding Event in Miami

The multi-day programming kicks off with an exhibition featuring the work of photographer Atiba Jefferson.

Trace William Cowen970 days ago
Music

Lil Wayne Keeps Skateboards Out Of The Hands Of Drake, Who ‘Hurts Himself By Just Performing’

Weezy went deep with Tony Hawk about their mutual love of skateboarding.

Jose Martinez1128 days ago
Palace Skateboards and Y 3 from Adidas collaborative collection still.
Style

Palace and Y-3 Detail Collaborative Collection

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s ongoing Y-3 line has announced a collaborative collection with Palace Skateboards that celebrates 20 years of Y-3.

Joe Price1348 days ago
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Approved BIA_SKATE photo
Music

Bia Flipped Her Song "Skate" for the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ahead of the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs this Saturday, the NHL has teamed up with rapper Bia to creatively reimagine her song “Skate.”

Joe Price1887 days ago
Illegal Civ
Pop Culture

Illegal Civ Releases Vlog to Promote Limited Release of 'North Hollywood'

The video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the 'North Hollywood' team as they prepare for the film's special screenings at Sofi Stadium this month.

Joshua Espinoza1932 days ago
sp
Style

Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper Link Up to Help Bring New Skate Park to Ghana

The Freedom Skate Park project will bring the first fully functional skate park to Accra, Ghana. The park, Daily Paper says, will be "a creative hub."

Trace William Cowen2039 days ago
palace moschino
Style

Here's a First Look at the New Palace x Moschino Collection

Italian luxury fashion house Moschino has teamed up with skate brand Palace to deliver a new collection which includes a wide variety of different styles.

Jordan Rose2069 days ago
df
Life

Doggface208's Attorney Takes Action Over Company Using TikTok Star's Likeness to Sell T-Shirts

The rising TikTok star has his own merch line that's doing quite well since his Fleetwood Mac clip blew up. The fakes, however, have entered the fray.

Trace William Cowen2104 days ago
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keith hufnagel
Sports

Skate Legend and HUF Worldwide Founder Keith Hufnagel Dead at 46

Skate legend, streetwear and sneaker pioneer, and founder of HUF Worldwide Keith Hufnagel has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports.

Jordan Rose2122 days ago
karen
Life

'Skatepark Karen' Filmed Being Arrested After Fighting With Texas Skaters

The Karens are now at the skatepark, apparently, with this particular example of the increasingly annoying phenomenon resulting in an arrest.

Trace William Cowen2157 days ago
Lil Wayne "Piano Trap" and "Not Me"
Music

Watch Lil Wayne Skate Through Life in His "Piano Trap" and "Not Me" Video

The only thing Wayne might love as much as the studio is skating.

Xavier Hamilton2272 days ago
Alicia Keys
Music

Alicia Keys Goes Retro for Her "Time Machine" Video

Alicia Keys has unleashed her new song "Time Machine" alongside a retro video.

Joe Price2431 days ago
Kenan Thompson in NYC
Pop Culture

'The Mighty Ducks' Cast Reunites at an Ice Rink in Movie Hockey Jerseys

It looks like the stars of the 1992 film 'The Mighty Ducks' had something of a reunion this past weekend.

tara mahadevan2733 days ago
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tyler
Music

Tyler, the Creator Shares 'Random Thought' on Racists

Illegal Civ takes fans behind the scenes of Jonah Hill's 'Mid90s' and announces a new limited edition tee.

Trace William Cowen2747 days ago
Nipsey Hussle
Music

One Person Shot at a Nipsey Hussle Album Release Party in Los Angeles

A person was shot in the thigh at Nipsey Hussle's album release skate party in LA.

jasmineg203071 days ago

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