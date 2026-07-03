Figure-Skating

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Alysa Liu during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Figure Skating exhibition gala.
Style

Nike Teases Upcoming Alysa Liu Apparel Launch

A fleece hoodie and t-shirt celebrating her historic Olympic gold medal win is coming soon.

Jose Martinez122 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - February 17: Alysa Liu of the United States reacts after performing her routine during the Figure Skating, Women's Singles Skating, Short Program at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 17th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Sports

Alysa Liu Wins Olympic Gold, First U.S. Women’s Singles Title Since 2002

20-year-old Alysa Liu took home the gold medal for women's individual figure skating at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

Megan Rubenstein149 days ago
Michelle Kwan Surprises Fans with Debut of Baby No. 2
Sports

Michelle Kwan Reveals Arrival of Baby No. 2 in Surprise Announcement

'Christmas came early,' she said of her new bundle of joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
D4vd and Alysa Liu split image
Music

Olympic Figure Skater Alysa Liu Drops D4vd Routine Amid Homicide Investigation

The Olympian had recently debuted a short program featuring D4vd and Laufey's "This Is How It Feels."

Joshua Espinoza297 days ago
Olympic figure skater Denis Ten.
Sports

Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Stabbed to Death in Kazakhstan

Bronze Olympic medalist Denis Ten, who was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was found dead after an apparent argument with two men who wanted to steal his car mirrors.

juliarp2922 days ago
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Mirai Nagasu on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
Sports

Mirai Nagasu Regrets Her Controversial Olympics Comments

Mirai Nagasu addresses her comments on 'Dancing With the Stars' and more.

Katherine Barner3065 days ago
Leslie Jones
Sports

Leslie Jones Joins Olympic Figure Skating Royalty for a Beyoncé Dance Routine

Olympic royalty is here out here dancing to “Crazy in Love.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3072 days ago
paul fentz
Sports

Germany’s Paul Fentz Went Full ‘Game of Thrones’ for Olympic Free Skate

German skater Paul Fentz paid tribute to HBO's hit show.

tara mahadevan3074 days ago
Robert Deutsch
Sports

How Artists Get Paid When Olympians Ice Skate to Their Music

It works similarly to the radio system.

Aaron C. Mansfield3075 days ago

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