Anthony Pappalardo Portrait

Anthony Pappalardo

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

HUF 20th Anniversary

The Past, Present, and Future of HUF With Chief Creative Officer Hanni El Khatib

In celebration of HUF's 20th anniversary, Hanni El Khatib discusses the early days of the brand, some of its biggest collabs, its future, more.

Anthony Pappalardo1416 days ago
Polaroid Nike SB Dunk Low with braided laces

The Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low Through Brian Anderson's Lens

Anderson discusses the new Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration from Polaroid, his favorite sneakers, painting, and how coming out changed his life.

Anthony Pappalardo1624 days ago
Jimmy Gorecki interview

How Jimmy Gorecki Went From Skateboarder to Fashion Entrepreneur

Jimmy Gorecki turned his career as a skater into brands like JSP &amp; Standard Issue. Here’s more on his journey, businesses, &amp; the financial lessons he learned.

Anthony Pappalardo1785 days ago
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Spring/Summer '21 Collection

How Supreme's Dunks Paved the Way for Nike SB's Success

A look on how streetwear brand Supreme has engineered and perfected sneaker releases, including the new star-studded Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows.

Anthony Pappalardo2023 days ago
Savier 6

Remembering Savier, Nike's Failed Skate Brand Before SB

Savier's short-run birthed, or at least shaped, the blueprint of Nike's SB program. Here’s what to know about the skate brand before SB.

Anthony Pappalardo2152 days ago
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Keith Hufnagel by Ari Marcopoulos

Keith Hufnagel, Pro Skateboarder and Streetwear Visionary, Dies at 46

Pro skateboarder and streetwear visionary Keith Hufnagel has passed away at 46.

Anthony Pappalardo2184 days ago
Not Available Lead

5 Reasons Pro Snowboarders Are Obsessed With Lake Tahoe

Find out what all the hype is about when it comes Lake Tahoe. Hint, it's more than just an amazing snowboarding destination.

Anthony Pappalardo3944 days ago
Not Available Lead

Dolphin Flips and 9 Other Skate Tricks Nobody Does Anymore

Remember the Dolphin?

Anthony Pappalardo4703 days ago

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