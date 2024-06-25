The Whitaker Group Brings 10-Store Retail Complex and First Black-Owned Skatepark to North Carolina

A new skatepark in Charlotte, North Carolina is billed as being the first Black-owned, privately held, and open-to-the-public skatepark in the country.

The APB Skatepark was developed with BOARDR and is part of the James Whitner-founded Whitaker Group’s larger plans for the region, now home to a new retail complex known as The Collective on Tuckaseegee.

In a statement, Whitner called the new space "a crucial step" toward championing the impact of Black culture across mediums.

"Black culture has always been a driving force in shaping global trends," Whitner said. "This complex is a crucial step in telling the story of how our culture moves fashion, business and lifestyle at large. We are excited to be able to provide a space for local businesses and communities to gather and thrive. Through this launch we are also expanding our reach to the skateboarding community to provide a safe space for the local youth to express themselves and also discover the virtues of the sport and its amazing culture."

Featured in the 13,000-square-foot complex are 10 retail units, including a new APB Charlotte location. Following the grand opening of the APB Skatepark earlier this month, the larger space is set to open to the public this summer.

Below, get a closer look.