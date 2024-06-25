The Whitaker Group Brings 10-Store Retail Complex and First Black-Owned Skatepark to North Carolina

James Whitner, founder of The Whitaker Group, says he's aiming to "provide a safe space for the local youth to express themselves."

Jun 25, 2024
Sign for The Collective on Tuckaseegee, viewed from a second-floor balcony, overlooking a quiet street with houses and trees
Image via The Whitaker Group
Sign for The Collective on Tuckaseegee, viewed from a second-floor balcony, overlooking a quiet street with houses and trees
Image via The Whitaker Group

A new skatepark in Charlotte, North Carolina is billed as being the first Black-owned, privately held, and open-to-the-public skatepark in the country.

The APB Skatepark was developed with BOARDR and is part of the James Whitner-founded Whitaker Group’s larger plans for the region, now home to a new retail complex known as The Collective on Tuckaseegee.

In a statement, Whitner called the new space "a crucial step" toward championing the impact of Black culture across mediums.

"Black culture has always been a driving force in shaping global trends," Whitner said. "This complex is a crucial step in telling the story of how our culture moves fashion, business and lifestyle at large. We are excited to be able to provide a space for local businesses and communities to gather and thrive. Through this launch we are also expanding our reach to the skateboarding community to provide a safe space for the local youth to express themselves and also discover the virtues of the sport and its amazing culture."

Featured in the 13,000-square-foot complex are 10 retail units, including a new APB Charlotte location. Following the grand opening of the APB Skatepark earlier this month, the larger space is set to open to the public this summer.

Below, get a closer look.

Modern building with large glass windows and a sign reading “The Grilled Cheesery: Melts &amp; More” outside, surrounded by greenery and clear sky
Image via The Whitaker Group
A modern skate park featuring various ramps and railings in an outdoor setting with a building in the background
Image via The Whitaker Group
An outdoor skatepark with ramps, rails, and a bench, enclosed by a metal fence
Image via The Whitaker Group
Modern building with large windows and an APB logo sign on the exterior. The sky is visible in the background
Image via The Whitaker Group
