Virgil Abloh Securities Announces Second Annual Abloh Invitational Skateboarding Event in Miami

Details have been announced for the second annual Abloh Invitational, a skating event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities and Architecture c/o Virgil Abloh™.

In a statement, the late artist and designer’s wife, Shannon Abloh, pointed to her husband’s lifelong dedication to the skateboarding community.

“Skateboarding shaped his interest in culture, community and creativity, and throughout his life, Virgil brought together athletes from various generations, backgrounds, skate styles, and brand affiliations, using his cultural influence to support them and to continue to build the surrounding community,” Shannon, the CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities, said.

The proceedings kick off on Dec. 6 in Miami with the Skate Photography exhibition focused on the work of photographer Atiba Jefferson, followed by a special artist talk event with Jefferson on Dec. 8. That Saturday at noon, the Abloh Invitational launches at 12:00 p.m. local time, while Sunday brings the multi-day experience to a close with a block of "FREE GAME" community programming.

The 2023 Abloh Skateboarding Invitational is presented in partnership with Nike.