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Laugh now, cry later. These are the best horror comedies of all time.MattBarone
Pop Culture
"Hector and the Search for Happiness" Star Simon Pegg Wants You to Forget About Your First-World Problems
Simon Pegg discusses "Hector and the Search for Happiness," "Star Trek," and "Mission Impossible 5."Katherine Brodsky
Pop Culture
"The World's End": Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost Toast to Smart Comedy and Meaningful Sci-Fi
The film's director and stars discuss the conclusion to the trilogy that's made them cult heroes.Tara Aquino
Featuring more wrinkles than a cheap tux, these brawls prove that you should respect your elders' ass-kicking abilities.Jason Serafino