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Pop Culture

Tarantino Shoots Down Simon Pegg Questioning Whether His ‘Star Trek’ Would Be ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’

Quentin Tarantino refuted an opinion shared by 'Star Trek' writer/actor Simon Pegg in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2556 days ago
Tom Cruise mission impossible 6 opening
Pop Culture

'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' Beats 'Christopher Robin,' Earns Best Second Weekend in Franchise History

The sixth 'Mission: Impossible' flick beat out 'Christopher Robin' to take the No. 1 spot at the box office for its second weekend in a row, earning the franchise its best second weekend ever.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2903 days ago
Zak Penn, Tye Sheridan, Ernest Cline, and Steven Spielberg at the premiere of 'Ready Player One.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Early Reaction to Steven Spielberg's New Movie 'Ready Player One'

Early reaction to Steven Spielberg's newest flick 'Ready Player One' is out after the movie was screened at SXSW.

Gavin Evans3049 days ago
Pop Culture

'Star Trek Beyond' Reveals Sulu as Franchise's First Gay Character (UPDATE)

Justin Lin's 'Star Trek Beyond' will reveal Sulu as the classic franchise's first openly gay character.

Trace William Cowen3662 days ago
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Pop Culture

Another 'Mission: Impossible' Sequel Is Already In Development

Though 'Rogue Nation' hasn't even been released yet, the franchise's success is predictable enough to warrant further sequels.

Trace William Cowen4072 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Robin Williams as a Talking Dog

Robin Williams voiced a talking dog in new comedy 'Absolutely Anything.'

fridagarza4092 days ago
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Pop Culture

Simon Pegg Is Reportedly Co-Writing "Star Trek 3"

Scotty was beamed up for a promotion.

ianservantes4194 days ago
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Pop Culture

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright Giving the People What They Want, Making a New Trilogy

The core of the "Cornetto" trilogy is getting back together for another trio of films.

Doug Sibor4349 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Secret Life of Simon Pegg?

Simon Pegg plays a bored psychiatrist traveling the world in this trailer for "Hector and the Search for Happiness."

Doug Sibor4389 days ago
Pop Culture

Frank Darabont's "Mob City" Might Love Gangster Movies a Bit Too Much: A Review

This could-be-great miniseries is boiled harder than crunchy deviled eggs.

MattBarone4608 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Trailer for Edgar Wright's "The World's End" Is Everything You Hoped and More

Is a nice, calm pub crawl too much to ask for?

Tanya Ghahremani4818 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch This: Is It So Hard To Believe That Simon Pegg Can Catch Jeremy Renner?

New <em>Mission: Impossible &mdash; Ghost Protocol</em> clips ask you to put a little faith in your friend.

Complex5351 days ago
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