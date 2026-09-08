Katherine Brodsky
Joined September 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
TIFF Highlights: Keith Richards, Space, and Utter Destruction
Here are 5 more movies to check out from TIFF.
Katherine Brodsky4014 days ago
Highlights From TIFF: Communists, Drug Cartels and Jazz
Be on the lookout for these films.
Katherine Brodsky4019 days ago
"Hector and the Search for Happiness" Star Simon Pegg Wants You to Forget About Your First-World Problems
Simon Pegg discusses "Hector and the Search for Happiness," "Star Trek," and "Mission Impossible 5."
Katherine Brodsky4381 days ago
TIFF: Robert Downey Jr.'s "The Judge" Is a Paint-By-Numbers Family Drama With Legal Blah Blah Blah Added In
A new dispatch from TIFF 2014: Robert Downey Jr.'s "The Judge" is a family/legal drama you've seen before.
Katherine Brodsky4390 days ago