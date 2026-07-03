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Sports
Interview: Championship Hopeful Simon Pagenaud Stays Positive Going Into Final IndyCar Race
Despite being a long shot, the Team Penske driver isn't going to limp across the finish line in the last race of the 2014 season.
Tony Markovich4339 days ago