Sheff G Released After 14 Months Behind Bars: 'They Thought I Was Done'

The Brooklyn drill rapper is already teasing new music.

Apr 22, 2024
Person in a yellow hoodie adjusting their earring, intense gaze towards the camera
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G has been released from prison after spending 14 months behind bars.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sheff G announced that he had posted bond. "10 MILL BOND , 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET‼️, BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB 🗣️, SHEFF G BACK 🗣️😂‼️" he wrote in an all-caps post alongside videos showing him celebrating his freedom. "NEW YORK 🗽 WE FUCKING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT 🤣‼️ THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE , PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL 🗣️ ( WINNERSCIRCLE 🚾 IM W THE STARS BABY💫 YOU CAN COME AND EAT W US YOU AINT GOTTA STARVEE BABYYYYYYY
#FREETHEGUYZ #BAILOUTBOYZZZZZ."

As shown on the New York City Department of Corrections website, the 25-year-old was released on Friday, April 19. He was serving time at Otis Bantum Correctional Center in the Bronx. Alongside the videos, he shared proof of his release date and $1.5 million check he paid to the Department of Corrections.

He later shared a video of him celebrating alongside friends as they listen to an unreleased track. "free the guys,💯 rip the guys, NY WE BACK EVERYTHING LITT 🗽 😈 ," he wrote alongside the video. "DROPPING SOON ALL NEW HEAT COMING SOOONN I PROMISE
Appreciate Life , imma have fun w this shit 🗣️💙."

In 2021, Sheff G was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. As his two-year sentence was coming to an end, he was among 32 named in a 140-count indictment from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office that accused him and others of alleged gang activity and involvement in 12 shootings.

In the indictment, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were accused of using pig Latin in phone conversations to avoid being caught by authorities. "Defendants and other members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gang also used a distinct form of pig Latin to show gang allegiance and to attempt to disguise their discussions of acts of violence, gun possession and other gang business," read the indictment.

