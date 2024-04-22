Sheff G Released After 14 Months Behind Bars: 'They Thought I Was Done'

As shown on the New York City Department of Corrections website, the 25-year-old was released on Friday, April 19. He was serving time at Otis Bantum Correctional Center in the Bronx. Alongside the videos, he shared proof of his release date and $1.5 million check he paid to the Department of Corrections.

He later shared a video of him celebrating alongside friends as they listen to an unreleased track. "free the guys,💯 rip the guys, NY WE BACK EVERYTHING LITT 🗽 😈 ," he wrote alongside the video. "DROPPING SOON ALL NEW HEAT COMING SOOONN I PROMISE

Appreciate Life , imma have fun w this shit 🗣️💙."