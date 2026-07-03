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Jason Derulo.
Music

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium

The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
bull shark
Life

Female Tourist Killed by 9-Foot Bull Shark While Using GoPro to Film Dolphins

A Swiss tourist named Livia Muhlheim was killed by a large shark despite heroic efforts by her boyfriend to save her.

Jessica Mcbride230 days ago
great white shark
Pop Culture

Massive 1,653-Pound Great White Shark Spotted Near Nantucket

The great white shark has pinged off the New England coast.

Jessica Mcbride357 days ago
shark
Pop Culture

Shark Week 2025 Features Underwater Dance Competition

Shark 2025 includes the dance competition hosted by Tom Bergeron.

Jessica Mcbride361 days ago
A great white shark swims towards the camera surrounded by numerous smaller fish in the ocean
Life

Cocaine Found in Sharks Off Coast of Brazil

Researchers are concerned about what the drug contamination could do to wildlife in the sea.

Mark Elibert723 days ago
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a shark and three lines of cocaine
Life

Researchers Are Looking Into Possibility of So-Called ‘Cocaine Sharks’ in Florida

A fun way to pass the time is to imagine a shark attempting to snort such a drug.

Trace William Cowen1087 days ago
undertaker stares at shark
Sports

Watch The Undertaker Confront a Shark at the Behest of His Wife

In one photo, the WWE Hall of Famer is pictured staring at the shark, who seemingly acquiesces.

Trace William Cowen1101 days ago
shark attack pictured
Life

Insane Footage Shows Man Being Pulled Off Boat by Shark in Florida’s Everglades

If you don't want this to happen to you, don't put your hands in the water when boating in Florida.

Trace William Cowen1116 days ago
Site of shark attack in Morro Bay
Life

Surfer Killed in Apparent California Shark Attack on Christmas Eve

A surfer at Morro Bay State Park beach hit the waves before 11 a.m. PT, and was unresponsive after he was found “suffering from an apparent shark attack.”

Brenton Blanchet1664 days ago
Shark Attacks
Life

Australian Marine Experts Urge Public to Stop Calling Shark Encounters 'Attacks'

Marine experts and advocates in Australia are now urging the public to refrain from using the word “attack” in reference to shark encounters.

Brad Callas1826 days ago
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White tip reef shark, Triaenodon obesus, at Shark Reef edge, small usually not exceeding 1.6 m in length and easily recognizable by its slender body, short but broad head and its white-tipped dorsal and caudal fins.
Life

8-Year-Old Bitten by Shark on Florida Beach on Fourth of July

An boy from Miami was visiting the Ponce Inlet beaches in Florida for the Fourth of July when he was bitten by a shark believed to be 2 to 3 feet long.

Jose Martinez1837 days ago
florida shark
Life

Florida Man Bitten By Shark After Swimming Near Fishing Line

The shark was reportedly headed toward the Santa Rosa Beach fishing line when it mistook the man for bait, authorities say, and bit the swimmer.

Brenton Blanchet1853 days ago
shark-attack
Life

Surfer in Australia Dies After Being Bitten by Shark

A man in his 50s is the latest person to die from a shark attack in Australia, after he was bit in the thigh while surfing with three friends.

tara mahadevan1885 days ago
nov shark attack aus
Life

Australia Sees its Eighth Shark Attack Fatality This Year, Marking Highest Toll Since 1929

On Sunday, a 55-year-old man died after being bitten by a shark at a popular tourist beach, which has now been closed and patrolled by park rangers.

tara mahadevan2062 days ago
Baby Shark Toy from PinkFong on at 2020 Toy Fair New York City.
Music

"Baby Shark" Surpasses "Despacito" as Most-Viewed YouTube Video of All-Time

After “Despacito” held onto the crown of the most-viewed YouTube video ever for more than three years, “Baby Shark” has overtaken the Luis Fonsi song.

Jose Martinez2082 days ago
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A smooth shark swims in the basin "Open Atlantic" of the Ozeaneum.
Life

Fisherman Becomes First to Capture Proof of Albino All-White Shark

A man fishing off Britain's Isle of Wight captured proof of an extremely rare albino all-white shark. "It's the fish of a lifetime, one in a million," he said.

Gavin Evans2110 days ago
shark
Life

Video Shows Coast Guard Opening Fire on Huge Shark Swimming Toward Crew

40 members of a Coast Guard crew swimming in the Pacific Ocean were forced to evacuate and open fire on a huge shark that was stalking them in the water.

Jordan Rose2149 days ago

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