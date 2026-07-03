‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
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Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium
The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."
Female Tourist Killed by 9-Foot Bull Shark While Using GoPro to Film Dolphins
A Swiss tourist named Livia Muhlheim was killed by a large shark despite heroic efforts by her boyfriend to save her.
Massive 1,653-Pound Great White Shark Spotted Near Nantucket
The great white shark has pinged off the New England coast.
Shark Week 2025 Features Underwater Dance Competition
Shark 2025 includes the dance competition hosted by Tom Bergeron.
Cocaine Found in Sharks Off Coast of Brazil
Researchers are concerned about what the drug contamination could do to wildlife in the sea.
Researchers Are Looking Into Possibility of So-Called ‘Cocaine Sharks’ in Florida
A fun way to pass the time is to imagine a shark attempting to snort such a drug.
Watch The Undertaker Confront a Shark at the Behest of His Wife
In one photo, the WWE Hall of Famer is pictured staring at the shark, who seemingly acquiesces.
Insane Footage Shows Man Being Pulled Off Boat by Shark in Florida’s Everglades
If you don't want this to happen to you, don't put your hands in the water when boating in Florida.
Surfer Killed in Apparent California Shark Attack on Christmas Eve
A surfer at Morro Bay State Park beach hit the waves before 11 a.m. PT, and was unresponsive after he was found “suffering from an apparent shark attack.”
Australian Marine Experts Urge Public to Stop Calling Shark Encounters 'Attacks'
Marine experts and advocates in Australia are now urging the public to refrain from using the word “attack” in reference to shark encounters.
8-Year-Old Bitten by Shark on Florida Beach on Fourth of July
An boy from Miami was visiting the Ponce Inlet beaches in Florida for the Fourth of July when he was bitten by a shark believed to be 2 to 3 feet long.
Florida Man Bitten By Shark After Swimming Near Fishing Line
The shark was reportedly headed toward the Santa Rosa Beach fishing line when it mistook the man for bait, authorities say, and bit the swimmer.
Surfer in Australia Dies After Being Bitten by Shark
A man in his 50s is the latest person to die from a shark attack in Australia, after he was bit in the thigh while surfing with three friends.
Australia Sees its Eighth Shark Attack Fatality This Year, Marking Highest Toll Since 1929
On Sunday, a 55-year-old man died after being bitten by a shark at a popular tourist beach, which has now been closed and patrolled by park rangers.
"Baby Shark" Surpasses "Despacito" as Most-Viewed YouTube Video of All-Time
After “Despacito” held onto the crown of the most-viewed YouTube video ever for more than three years, “Baby Shark” has overtaken the Luis Fonsi song.
Fisherman Becomes First to Capture Proof of Albino All-White Shark
A man fishing off Britain's Isle of Wight captured proof of an extremely rare albino all-white shark. "It's the fish of a lifetime, one in a million," he said.
Video Shows Coast Guard Opening Fire on Huge Shark Swimming Toward Crew
40 members of a Coast Guard crew swimming in the Pacific Ocean were forced to evacuate and open fire on a huge shark that was stalking them in the water.