Sharknado 2

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Pop Culture

27 Best Deaths From the 'Sharknado' Series (In GIFs)

'Sharknado 3' premieres tonight on Syfy.

ianservantes4013 days ago
Pop Culture

"Sharknado 3" Is Approaching and Chris Jericho Has Been Added to the Cast

There's a shark storm on the horizon.

Erik Abriss4159 days ago
Pop Culture

Yes, “Sharknado 3” Is Coming

Stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid have confirmed that they are on board for this summer's "Sharknado 3."

Doug Sibor4201 days ago
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Pop Culture

In a Surprise to Nobody, “Sharknado 3” Is a Go

It's official: the "Sharknado" series will be receiving a much-anticipated third installment.

Doug Sibor4288 days ago
Pop Culture

Ratings Analysis: An Assload of People Watched "Sharknado 2"

The ratings for Sharknado 2 make it the most watched SyFy movie ever.

Christopher Spata4368 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sharknado 2": Bigger, Dumber, and Seriously Lacking in Chainsaw GIF Moments (A Review)

Is Syfy's "Sharknado" sequel bigger, better, ridiculous-er? Not so much.

MattBarone4370 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Al Roker (Playing Al Roker) Predict a “Sharknado”

Al Roker and Matt Lauer predict the upcoming storm in this clip from "Sharknado 2."

Doug Sibor4371 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tara Reid Really Thinks a Sharknado Could Happen

Tara Reid has been spending too much time on the set of "Sharknado," because now she actually thinks a sharknado could happen.

Andrew Gruttadaro4376 days ago

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