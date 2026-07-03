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27 Best Deaths From the 'Sharknado' Series (In GIFs)
'Sharknado 3' premieres tonight on Syfy.
"Sharknado 3" Is Approaching and Chris Jericho Has Been Added to the Cast
There's a shark storm on the horizon.
Yes, “Sharknado 3” Is Coming
Stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid have confirmed that they are on board for this summer's "Sharknado 3."
In a Surprise to Nobody, “Sharknado 3” Is a Go
It's official: the "Sharknado" series will be receiving a much-anticipated third installment.
Ratings Analysis: An Assload of People Watched "Sharknado 2"
The ratings for Sharknado 2 make it the most watched SyFy movie ever.
"Sharknado 2": Bigger, Dumber, and Seriously Lacking in Chainsaw GIF Moments (A Review)
Is Syfy's "Sharknado" sequel bigger, better, ridiculous-er? Not so much.
Watch Al Roker (Playing Al Roker) Predict a “Sharknado”
Al Roker and Matt Lauer predict the upcoming storm in this clip from "Sharknado 2."
Tara Reid Really Thinks a Sharknado Could Happen
Tara Reid has been spending too much time on the set of "Sharknado," because now she actually thinks a sharknado could happen.