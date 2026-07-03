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Latest Stories

baby shark
Music

"Baby Shark" Children's Song Breaks Into the Top 40 Thanks to New Challenge

We thought we escaped you, "Baby Shark."

Joe Price2746 days ago
james cordon
Pop Culture

'Sharknado' Gets Shaquille O'Neal-ified in 'Shaqnado' Spoof From James Corden and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and James Corden join the NBA star in the weather-themed parody.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3011 days ago
Shark for Sharknado
Pop Culture

'Sharknado' Ending After No. 6 Because How Do You Top Time Travel and Noah's Ark?

'Sharknado' will gloriously come to an end with a time-traveling storyline in sixth film.

Victoria L. Johnson3032 days ago
shark
Life

Trump’s Anti-Shark Fury Has Inspired a Flood of Donations to Shark Conservation Charities

People hate Donald Trump so much, they'll support any cause he hates.

Victoria L. Johnson3096 days ago
A five foot long bull shark that was thrown onto Australia's mainland by Cyclone Debbie.
Life

A Tropical Cyclone Caused a Legit 'Sharknado' in Australia

A five-foot bull shark landed in the middle of Queensland, Australia after it was thrust onto the mainland by Cyclone Debbie.

Gavin Evans3396 days ago
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Pop Culture

Listen to Jenny McCarthy and Tara Reid Drag Each Other Over Plastic Surgery and ‘Sharknado’

Jenny McCarthy and Tara Reid dragged each other over plastic surgery and 'Sharknado' in an awkward interview.

Trace William Cowen3654 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Sharknado 4' Title Bites 'Star Wars'

'Sharknado 4' announces its title and release date.

Debbie Encalada3759 days ago
Pop Culture

The Producers of 'Sharknado' Have Made a Film Where the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Fight Zombies

What happened Justin, were you too busy join in?

Wil Jones3770 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Gary Busey to Join Tara Reid and David Hasselhoff in Presumably Ridiculous 'Sharknado 4'

Scientifically speaking, what are our chances of actually experiencing a shark-infused tornadic event? Pretty good right?

Trace William Cowen3782 days ago
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Pop Culture

27 Best Deaths From the 'Sharknado' Series (In GIFs)

'Sharknado 3' premieres tonight on Syfy.

ianservantes4013 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Sharknado 3' Releases Extended List of Celebrity Cameos

'Sharknado 3' to include celebrity cameos from Frankie Muniz, Ray-J, Holly Madison and more.

sarat42f1598b24052 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

David Hasselhoff: "Sharknado 3 Is the Worst"

How much worse can it get? Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No has a confirmed release date, it’s time we get to other important questions, like just how epically terrible?

Debbie Encalada4133 days ago
Pop Culture

'Oh Hell No!': 'Sharknado 3' Has a Title and Release Date

Will it be the highlight of your summer?

ianservantes4139 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Hasselhoff Will Play the Obvious Dad in "Sharknado 3"

The 'Hoff knows that it's his civic duty to be in the splash zone whenever a self-aware comedy involves beach activities.

BrianFormo4147 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Red Alert: "Sharknado 3" Might Be in Jeopardy

Sometimes life gives you lemons, and sometimes it gives you sharknados.

BrianFormo4154 days ago
Sports

Mark Cuban to Play the President in "Sharknado 3"

Mark Cuban is going to play a role in "Sharknado 3."

Chris Yuscavage4155 days ago

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