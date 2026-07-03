Latest Stories
"Baby Shark" Children's Song Breaks Into the Top 40 Thanks to New Challenge
We thought we escaped you, "Baby Shark."
'Sharknado' Gets Shaquille O'Neal-ified in 'Shaqnado' Spoof From James Corden and Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham and James Corden join the NBA star in the weather-themed parody.
'Sharknado' Ending After No. 6 Because How Do You Top Time Travel and Noah's Ark?
'Sharknado' will gloriously come to an end with a time-traveling storyline in sixth film.
Trump’s Anti-Shark Fury Has Inspired a Flood of Donations to Shark Conservation Charities
People hate Donald Trump so much, they'll support any cause he hates.
Syfy May Have Inspired Trump to Run for President After Offering Him Role as One on ‘Sharknado 3’
Damn you, Syfy.
A Tropical Cyclone Caused a Legit 'Sharknado' in Australia
A five-foot bull shark landed in the middle of Queensland, Australia after it was thrust onto the mainland by Cyclone Debbie.
Listen to Jenny McCarthy and Tara Reid Drag Each Other Over Plastic Surgery and ‘Sharknado’
Jenny McCarthy and Tara Reid dragged each other over plastic surgery and 'Sharknado' in an awkward interview.
'Sharknado 4' Title Bites 'Star Wars'
'Sharknado 4' announces its title and release date.
The Producers of 'Sharknado' Have Made a Film Where the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC Fight Zombies
What happened Justin, were you too busy join in?
Gary Busey to Join Tara Reid and David Hasselhoff in Presumably Ridiculous 'Sharknado 4'
Scientifically speaking, what are our chances of actually experiencing a shark-infused tornadic event? Pretty good right?
27 Best Deaths From the 'Sharknado' Series (In GIFs)
'Sharknado 3' premieres tonight on Syfy.
'Sharknado 3' Releases Extended List of Celebrity Cameos
'Sharknado 3' to include celebrity cameos from Frankie Muniz, Ray-J, Holly Madison and more.
The First 'Sharknado 3' Teaser Aligns Itself With the Great Film Trilogies
'Oh, hell no!'
David Hasselhoff: "Sharknado 3 Is the Worst"
How much worse can it get? Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No has a confirmed release date, it’s time we get to other important questions, like just how epically terrible?
'Oh Hell No!': 'Sharknado 3' Has a Title and Release Date
Will it be the highlight of your summer?
David Hasselhoff Will Play the Obvious Dad in "Sharknado 3"
The 'Hoff knows that it's his civic duty to be in the splash zone whenever a self-aware comedy involves beach activities.
Red Alert: "Sharknado 3" Might Be in Jeopardy
Sometimes life gives you lemons, and sometimes it gives you sharknados.
Mark Cuban to Play the President in "Sharknado 3"
Mark Cuban is going to play a role in "Sharknado 3."