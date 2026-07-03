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HYANNIS PORT, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 30: Jason Derulo performs onstage during the 2026 Best Buddies Challenge on May 30, 2026 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Says He's 'Figuring Out the Best Way Forward' After Shark Tank Backlash

The pop vocalist said he never intended to cause offense by owning an shark aquarium beneath his living room floor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen112 days ago
great white shark
Pop Culture

Massive 1,653-Pound Great White Shark Spotted Near Nantucket

The great white shark has pinged off the New England coast.

Jessica Mcbride357 days ago
shark
Pop Culture

Shark Week 2025 Features Underwater Dance Competition

Shark 2025 includes the dance competition hosted by Tom Bergeron.

Jessica Mcbride361 days ago
A person is surfing inside a large wave, maintaining balance on a surfboard with one arm outstretched
Pop Culture

Surfer and Actor From 'Blue Crush' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Dead at 49 After Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry, who also appeared in episodes of 'Lost' and 'Hawaii Five-O,' was "loved by all," officials said on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen753 days ago
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Stingray swimming near the surface of clear water with other rays visible underwater
Life

Could a Shark Be the Father? Pregnant Stingray Alone for Years Sparks Speculation, Experts Weigh In

The stingray was found with multiple shark bites, which could indicate shark mating.

Joe Price876 days ago
a shark and three lines of cocaine
Life

Researchers Are Looking Into Possibility of So-Called ‘Cocaine Sharks’ in Florida

A fun way to pass the time is to imagine a shark attempting to snort such a drug.

Trace William Cowen1087 days ago
undertaker stares at shark
Sports

Watch The Undertaker Confront a Shark at the Behest of His Wife

In one photo, the WWE Hall of Famer is pictured staring at the shark, who seemingly acquiesces.

Trace William Cowen1102 days ago
shark attack pictured
Life

Insane Footage Shows Man Being Pulled Off Boat by Shark in Florida’s Everglades

If you don't want this to happen to you, don't put your hands in the water when boating in Florida.

Trace William Cowen1116 days ago
Pop Culture

Crew Experiences 'Horrific' Encounter With Sharks While Shooting Netflix Docuseries

The film crew was collecting footage for the streamer's 'Our Planet II' series.

Brad Callas1123 days ago
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teen shark encounter survivor pictured
Life

13-Year-Old Florida Girl Recovering After Fighting Off Shark

The teen says she plans to return to the beach after getting her 19 stitches removed.

Trace William Cowen1157 days ago
Cardi B and Offset and Kulture onstage
Music

Cardi B and Offset Announce Their Kids Will Join Them in Voicing ‘Baby Shark’ Movie Roles

Cardi B and Offset will reprise their 'Baby Shark' roles. The animated film will also feature *NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Ego Nwodim of ‘SNL,’ and K-pop band Enhyphen.

Zach Dionne1204 days ago
James Grimes
Life

Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Talks Surviving for 20 Hours in Water After Falling Off Ship

An Alabama man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship spoke with ABC News about surviving after falling off the ship and treading water for nearly 20 hours.

Brad Callas1322 days ago
killer whale shark week gootage
Life

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Devouring Great White Shark

Shark Week fans are in for a treat, after drone footage recorded a pod of orca whales killing a great white shark in South Africa’s Mossel Bay.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1449 days ago
Site of shark attack in Morro Bay
Life

Surfer Killed in Apparent California Shark Attack on Christmas Eve

A surfer at Morro Bay State Park beach hit the waves before 11 a.m. PT, and was unresponsive after he was found “suffering from an apparent shark attack.”

Brenton Blanchet1664 days ago
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Shark Attacks
Life

Australian Marine Experts Urge Public to Stop Calling Shark Encounters 'Attacks'

Marine experts and advocates in Australia are now urging the public to refrain from using the word “attack” in reference to shark encounters.

Brad Callas1827 days ago
gator attack survivor
Life

Florida Man Attacked by Gator While Looking for Prehistoric Shark Teeth

The 25-year-old man said he was only in the water for a few minutes when he came face-to-face with a gator. Both he and the gator were "confused," he said.

Trace William Cowen1865 days ago

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