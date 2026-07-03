‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
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'Jackass' star Sean McInerney got emotional on camera when telling the story of how he almost died after getting bit by a shark doing a recent stunt.Jordan Rose
With ‘47 Meters Down’ out Friday, we ranked the best shark movies. And no, ‘Jaws’ isn’t our number one.John Flynn
It isn't easy to upstage the Super Bowl, but somehow these two sharks did it.Maurice Peebles
In honor of "Shark Week," these are the craziest shark attacks in movie history.Justin Monroe