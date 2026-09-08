John Flynn Portrait

John Flynn

Joined January 2016 | 30 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

What to Watch and Stream this Weekend

The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.

John Flynn1632 days ago
kungfu

24 Best Kung Fu Movies of All Time

Here’s Complex’s definitive round-up of all those whose kicks were fast as lightning. From 'Kung Fu Panda' to 'Fist of Fury,' these are the best kung fu movies.

John Flynn1753 days ago
Sweet Girl

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.

John Flynn1830 days ago
Fast Five

The Best Heist Movies of All Time

No matter how safe the place is, there will always be a group of people can get together to steal money from that bank, casino or billionaires mansion.

John Flynn3023 days ago
fall tv

Your Guide to the 14 Fall TV Shows You Need to Watch in 2017

From HBO's porn drama 'The Deuce' to Fox's sci-fi comedy 'Ghosted,' there's a lot of Fall TV Shows to look out for.

John Flynn3285 days ago
Advertisement
Fall Movies

Your Guide to the 21 Movies You Need to See in Fall 2017

From 'mother!' to 'Jigsaw', here's the movies we're ready to check out this fall.

John Flynn3291 days ago
clowns

10 Clowns in Pop Culture That Will Literally Make You Sh*t Your Pants

From 'Howdy Doody' to 'Saw'—here are just a few of the clowns that'll be in your nightmares.

John Flynn3298 days ago
Graphic Novels

The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time

Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.

John Flynn3313 days ago
stand up

The 25 Best Stand Up Specials on Netflix Right Now

With specials from Tracy Morgan to Margaret Cho, you'll never want to leave your couch.

John Flynn3315 days ago
Titanic Door

16 Good Movies With Trash Endings

From 'Return of the Jedi' to 'Titanic', these movies took an L on the ending.

John Flynn3320 days ago
Advertisement
Shark Movies

The Best Shark Movies Of All Time

With ‘47 Meters Down’ out Friday, we ranked the best shark movies. And no, ‘Jaws’ isn’t our number one.

John Flynn3376 days ago
Family Dom Torretto

Everything We've Learned About Family Is From Vin Diesel in the 'Furious' Franchise

As the 'Furious' patriarch, Vin Diesel’s doled out a ton of surprisingly on-point family advice through the years. Here’s his best.

John Flynn3447 days ago
Louis CK

Of Course Louis CK Jokes About Suicide, Abortion & Race In His New Netflix Special

Louis C.K.'s '2017' proves that he's a master at perspective.

John Flynn3453 days ago
Mob Movies

The Best Mob Movies Since 'The Godfather'

While Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' wears the mob movie crown, these mafia films are vying for its throne. Can any of them live up to the greatest

John Flynn3465 days ago
best picture

All the Oscar Best Picture Winners On Netflix

Impress your friends with your vast knowledge of Oscar history by watching all of the oscar best picture winners on Netflix.

John Flynn3491 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Donald Trump Is Why America Needs 'Bob's Burgers' More Than Ever

The Fox animated hit 'Bob's Burgers' proves that cynicism is overrated.

John Flynn3644 days ago
Not Available Lead

Let Bernie Live: How Continuing the Sanders Campaign Will Hurt Trump and Help Hillary

Hillary will enter the general election battle-tested and backed by the biggest voices in her party, including Sanders.

John Flynn3751 days ago
Not Available Lead

We Asked Bernie Fans Why They're #StillSanders

Though his presidential campaign seems doomed, Sanders fans still Feel the Bern. Sanders earnestly announced his presidential aspirations to a small gathering.

John Flynn3769 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App