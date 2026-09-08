John Flynn
Latest Stories
The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.
24 Best Kung Fu Movies of All Time
Here’s Complex’s definitive round-up of all those whose kicks were fast as lightning. From 'Kung Fu Panda' to 'Fist of Fury,' these are the best kung fu movies.
The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now
Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.
The Best Heist Movies of All Time
No matter how safe the place is, there will always be a group of people can get together to steal money from that bank, casino or billionaires mansion.
Your Guide to the 14 Fall TV Shows You Need to Watch in 2017
From HBO's porn drama 'The Deuce' to Fox's sci-fi comedy 'Ghosted,' there's a lot of Fall TV Shows to look out for.
Your Guide to the 21 Movies You Need to See in Fall 2017
From 'mother!' to 'Jigsaw', here's the movies we're ready to check out this fall.
10 Clowns in Pop Culture That Will Literally Make You Sh*t Your Pants
From 'Howdy Doody' to 'Saw'—here are just a few of the clowns that'll be in your nightmares.
The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time
Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.
The 25 Best Stand Up Specials on Netflix Right Now
With specials from Tracy Morgan to Margaret Cho, you'll never want to leave your couch.
16 Good Movies With Trash Endings
From 'Return of the Jedi' to 'Titanic', these movies took an L on the ending.
The Best Shark Movies Of All Time
With ‘47 Meters Down’ out Friday, we ranked the best shark movies. And no, ‘Jaws’ isn’t our number one.
Everything We've Learned About Family Is From Vin Diesel in the 'Furious' Franchise
As the 'Furious' patriarch, Vin Diesel’s doled out a ton of surprisingly on-point family advice through the years. Here’s his best.
Of Course Louis CK Jokes About Suicide, Abortion & Race In His New Netflix Special
Louis C.K.'s '2017' proves that he's a master at perspective.
The Best Mob Movies Since 'The Godfather'
While Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' wears the mob movie crown, these mafia films are vying for its throne. Can any of them live up to the greatest
All the Oscar Best Picture Winners On Netflix
Impress your friends with your vast knowledge of Oscar history by watching all of the oscar best picture winners on Netflix.
Donald Trump Is Why America Needs 'Bob's Burgers' More Than Ever
The Fox animated hit 'Bob's Burgers' proves that cynicism is overrated.
Let Bernie Live: How Continuing the Sanders Campaign Will Hurt Trump and Help Hillary
Hillary will enter the general election battle-tested and backed by the biggest voices in her party, including Sanders.
We Asked Bernie Fans Why They're #StillSanders
Though his presidential campaign seems doomed, Sanders fans still Feel the Bern. Sanders earnestly announced his presidential aspirations to a small gathering.