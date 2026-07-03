Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is a Marvel Comics superheroine introduced as Kamala Khan in 2013 and brought to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a 2022 Disney+ series. Portrayed by Iman Vellani, Kamala is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to headline both a comic and live-action show, blending superhero action with themes of Pakistani-American identity, adolescence, and the challenges of balancing family expectations with newfound powers. Its cultural relevance comes from Kamala’s role as a relatable teen navigating her dual identity in Jersey City, resonating strongly with younger audiences seeking representation. Fans return for the series’ authentic portrayal of community and faith, as well as Kamala’s unique polymorphic abilities, which set her apart from other MCU heroes and highlight her creative approach to heroism.

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The Marvels trailer is pictured
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer

Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'

Trace William Cowen1194 days ago
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is pictured on the red carpet
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Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Reportedly Set to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie Co-Written by Damon Lindelof

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