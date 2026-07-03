Sexual Identity

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Rapper with tattoos and chain necklace performing on stage
Music

NLE Choppa Addresses Sexuality Following Release of Raunchy New Single "Slut Me Out 2"

The Memphis rapper also thanked the LGBTQ community for showing love to the song.

Brad Callas825 days ago
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Embracing Her Sexuality by 'Accepting and Loving All Parts' of Herself

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old actress and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis.

Brad Callas1088 days ago
Pop Culture

Tyler James Williams Says He's 'Not Gay' Amid Speculation Over Sexuality (UPDATE)

"I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous," Williams wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Brad Callas1139 days ago
Demi Lovato
Music

Demi Lovato Identifies as Pansexual: 'I'm Part of the Alphabet Mafia and Proud'

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her love life and sexuality during a recent appearance on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

Joshua Espinoza1935 days ago
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Lil Mama
Music

Lil Mama Says She's Starting a 'Heterosexual Rights Movement' Amid Accusations of Transphobia

The entertainer made the announcement on Instagram this week after she was criticized over past transphobic comments, deeming it necessary for protection.

Joshua Espinoza1946 days ago
Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Apologizes for Telling Gay Men to 'Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Our Heels' (UPDATE)

The talk show host made the comments while talking about Galentine's Day.

Jose Martinez2346 days ago
ariana
Music

Ariana Grande on Labeling Her Sexuality: 'I Haven’t Before and Still Don’t Feel the Need to Now'

Ariana Grande’s song “Monopoly” includes a new revelation about the singer’s sexuality: she might be bisexual.

tara mahadevan2663 days ago
Donald Glover
Pop Culture

'Solo' Screenwriter Reveals Lando Calrissian Is Pansexual

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan says Lando—now played by Donald Glover—"doesn't make any hard and fast rules."

Victoria L. Johnson2983 days ago
Elementary school.
Life

Texas Elementary School Teacher Suspended for Discussing Sexual Orientation With Students

The art teacher was suspended after talking about her sexual orientation with her students.

Danielle Corcione3033 days ago
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Sam Smith performs.
Music

Sam Smith Embraces Gender Fluidity: 'I Feel Just as Much Woman as I Am Man'

Sam Smith is keeping it awesomely real ahead of the release of his new album 'The Thrill of It All.'

Trace William Cowen3189 days ago
Aaron Carter attends the LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017.
Music

Aaron Carter Comes Out as Bisexual in Heartfelt Message

Aaron Carter posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing that he is bisexual.

Jose Martinez3267 days ago

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