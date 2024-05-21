Wayne Brady Wishes He Would've Came Out as Pansexual 'Earlier,' Focused on 'Being Happy'

Regarding what's changed for him in the past nine months, Brady noted that his life hasn't exactly shifted in "some radical way," but that the decision to declare his sexuality was based upon his happiness.

"It's been a year. Folks expect your life to change in some radical way, and it doesn't. It just changes that you get a level of freedom that you're happy with," he said. "No one's going to throw me a parade. It's more about me being happy."

As for the reaction to his pansexuality, Brady added that he got "the response that I would've hoped" for.

"A lot of people loved it and applaud you, some people don't care, and other people probably hate on it. So that's just the human condition," The Wiz star said. "But, at the end of the day, circling back around to the last year, I'm happy. So, no matter what any of them say, I'm great."

Brady's pansexuality, and how it intermingles with his blended family, will be explored in the upcoming Freeform reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which premieres on July 24.