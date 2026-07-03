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Pop Culture
Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just Him Doing ‘Transcendently Dumb Sh*t'
The R&B singer appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' and called his past cheating selfish and immature.
Joe Price24 days ago