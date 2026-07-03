Sexuality

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Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Young M.A. wearing a brown beanie and gray jacket stands in front of a mirror surrounded by lights.
Music

Young M.A Leaves Shannon Sharpe Confused Saying She Prefers Straight Women but Doesn’t ‘Flip’ Them

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains how she doesn't actually "flip" a woman's sexuality by dating them.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Two women side by side: Cara Delevingne with a sleek updo and black dress, and Rosalía with curly hair in a red dress, waving.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confesses to Rosalía That Straight Women Used to Be Her 'Weakness'

During a recent show in London, Rosalía brought out Cara Delevingne to confess.

Joe Price70 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii, winner of the Best Music Video for "Anxiety", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doechii Makes Subtle Suggestion About Sexual Orientation on Finsta Account

The two-time Grammy winning rapper previously identified as bisexual.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
NLE Choppa wearing a black leather jacket, sunglasses, and a headscarf, with a backdrop featuring FOX and iHeartRadio logos.
Music

NLE Choppa Shoots Down Gay Rumors in Front of His Mother: 'I Ain't Never Been Pegged'

His comments come less than two months after he announced his engagement to Erica Ravén.

Joe Price163 days ago
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Kendall Jenner in a white, fluffy outfit at a L'Oréal Paris event, smiling and posing in front of a branded backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner on ‘Secret Lesbian’ Rumors: ‘I Think at This Point in My Life I’d Be Out If I Was'

The model explained that though she doesn’t identify as gay, she wouldn’t hide it if she were.

tara mahadevan189 days ago
Ghostface Killah wearing a red shirt and a blue baseball cap with a logo, smiling on stage.
Music

Ghostface Killah Explains Why He Hates 'Pause': 'I Can’t Even Speak No More’

The Wu-Tang legend addressed the slang term while breaking down 'Supreme Clientele 2' on the Rory & Mal podcast.

Mark Elibert208 days ago
Khalid in a white shirt performs on stage with a microphone, surrounded by blue and purple lights.
Music

Khalid on Embracing His Sexuality After Being Outed: 'I Was a Little Distraught'

Khalid said that he's determined to embrace what was weaponized against him after he was outed by his ex.

Joe Price276 days ago
Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice on Going IG Official with Sauce Gardner: ‘I Didnt Think It Would Be Such a Big Deal'

Ice Spice went public withb her relationship despite a desire to keep her life private.

tara mahadevan297 days ago
Chris Brown performing on stage, wearing a cap and white shirt, with a green light in the background.
Music

Chris Brown Responds To Fan Who Says He Can Do Anything Without His Sexuality Being Questioned

In a TikTok, a fan says Brown gets "a lot of passes" to do what would otherwise come across as "gay or sassy."

Alex Ocho309 days ago
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Frank Ocean speaking at a podium, wearing a blue patterned jacket, against an orange background.
Music

Frank Ocean Appears to Reiterate Sexuality With Instagram Stories Post

Through his @blonded Instagram account, Frank Ocean shared a screenshot of what appeared to be quiz results.

Joe Price316 days ago
Reneé Rapp with long blonde hair in a black outfit with a deep neckline, standing in front of a purple background with wooden accents.
Music

Reneé Rapp Recalls Coming Out on ‘Saturday Night Live': ‘Pretty C*nty'

A last-minute script change in a sketch helped the "Bite Me" singer embrace her identity.

Alex Ocho414 days ago
A man with short hair and a beard, wearing earrings and a white shirt, is looking towards the camera against a gray background.
Music

Diddy Trial: Exotic Dancer Known as The Punisher Questioned About Erectile Dysfunction Struggles

The dancer, who is known as The Punisher, was also asked about his recently published book on erectile dysfunction, "In Search of Freezer Meat."

Joe Price422 days ago
Scarlett Johansson at an event, wearing a black halter dress, with sleek hair and gold jewelry.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting

ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
Bow Wow and actor Orlando Brown in a split image.
Pop Culture

Bow Wow Responds to Orlando Brown's Claim of Sexual Relationship: 'That Dude Is Hilarious'

Orlando Brown previously said that Bow Wow had "some bomb ass pussy."

Joe Price442 days ago
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Bow Wow performs during The Millennium Tour at Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Bow Wow Says Losing His Virginity at a Young Age Left Him Clueless: ‘How Can I Get More?’

He explained feeling lost after an early experience with a woman.

Alex Ocho442 days ago
Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Says He Turned Down Marvin Gaye Biopic Role Over Singer’s Alleged Sexuality

Terrence Howard said he'd rather "cut my lips off" than kiss another man for a film role.

Joe Price445 days ago
Doechii
Pop Culture

Doechii Says a 'Straight Man' Is Her Biggest Dating Red Flag

She also mentioned having bad musical tastes too.

Trey Alston496 days ago

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