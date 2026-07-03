Steve Harvey Blasted on Twitter for Resurfaced Clip Claiming Men and Women Can't Be Friends
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In the now-viral, decade-old video, Steve Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.Xavier Hamilton
When asked if Saweetie would have a threesome with her partner, the Bay Area rapper said she would give him the "honor" of choosing a man to join them.tara mahadevan
Candace Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show earlier this week, telling parents they should be "terrified" of the impact of "WAP."Trace William Cowen
The singer's newly debuted track "Medicine" has been dubbed a "bisexual anthem."Joshua Espinoza