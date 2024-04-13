NLE Choppa Addresses Sexuality Following Release of Raunchy New Single "Slut Me Out 2"

The Memphis rapper also thanked the LGBTQ community for showing love to the song.

Apr 13, 2024
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
A month after first premiering the track during a performance at Rolling Loud, NLE Choppa returned on Friday with his new single "Slut Me Out 2."

A sequel to his 2022 hit, which later appeared on the Memphis rapper's 2023 project Cottonwood 2, "Slut Me Out 2" had some fans speculating on NLE Choppa's sexuality due to its raunchy lyrics.

“If I was a bad bitch, I’d wanna fuck me too, hmm / I’d wanna suck me too, hmm / I’d wanna slut me too, hmm," Choppa raps on the track.

Hours after releasing the song, NLE Choppa hopped on X to address his sexuality.

"I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point that some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name," he wrote. "But with all due respect, I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only."

I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only. 🙏

— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 11, 2024
NLE Choppa continued by thanking the LGBTQ community for "showing so much love" to his new single.

"And I Simply Want To Say Thank You," he tweeted. "IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to Fuck with who fuck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination."

I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to “Slut Me Out 2” And I Simply Want To Say Thank You.. IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to Fuck with who fuck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination 💜🤲🏼

— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 13, 2024
He conluded his address by responding to one fan who called the Cottonwood rapper gay.

"I’m gay for showing love?" Choppa replied. "Y’all men lost that’s why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta."

I’m gay for showing love ? Y’all men lost that’s why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta

— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 13, 2024
