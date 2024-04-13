NLE Choppa Addresses Sexuality Following Release of Raunchy New Single "Slut Me Out 2"

A month after first premiering the track during a performance at Rolling Loud, NLE Choppa returned on Friday with his new single "Slut Me Out 2."

A sequel to his 2022 hit, which later appeared on the Memphis rapper's 2023 project Cottonwood 2, "Slut Me Out 2" had some fans speculating on NLE Choppa's sexuality due to its raunchy lyrics.

“If I was a bad bitch, I’d wanna fuck me too, hmm / I’d wanna suck me too, hmm / I’d wanna slut me too, hmm," Choppa raps on the track.

Hours after releasing the song, NLE Choppa hopped on X to address his sexuality.

"I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point that some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name," he wrote. "But with all due respect, I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only."