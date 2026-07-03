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1994 Source Awards
Pop Culture

Tupac Shakur Will Appear as a Character in Sega's 'Stranger Than Heaven'

Snoop Dogg took the stage at Summer Game Fest 2026 to announce the inclusion, saying the rapper's "spirit still lives on."

Trey Alston42 days ago
American actor Jack Black attends the world premiere of 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' at Minamiza Theater in Kyoto on March 28, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jack Black Says He Wants In on a Live-Action ‘Yakuza’ Adaptation

'I'm going to throw my hat in that ring,' Black said. 'Sega, give me a jingle.'

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Hideki Sato
Pop Culture

Hideki Sato, Former Sega President and Designer of Consoles, Dies at 77

Sato was a pioneer in the video game industry.

tara mahadevan151 days ago
Sonic x Timberland Boot
Sneakers

Only 30 Pairs of This Sonic x Timberland Boots Are Releasing

The Sonic x Timberland boots are releasing exclusively in Japan on Saturday.

Victor Deng346 days ago
kid cudi in knuckles
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Fights Knuckles in Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Series

The series fills in the gaps between the events of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' and the upcoming third film.

Trace William Cowen890 days ago
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crazy taxi
Pop Culture

Sega Working on New Games for Classic Titles Like 'Crazy Taxi,' 'Streets of Rage,' and More

In a statement, Sega's CEO pointed to the recent boom in popularity of its 'Sonic' franchise as the inspiration behind this latest endeavor.

Trace William Cowen952 days ago
A screenshot is shown from a new Sonic trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Final Trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Ben Schwartz and company are back for another round with director Jeff Fowler. Ahead of next month's release, catch the final trailer for 'Sonic 2.'

Trace William Cowen1586 days ago
Hallie Tut posing in glitter
Pop Culture

How Hallie Tut Went From Photographing Danny Brown to Making TikTok Fever Dreams

The Toronto-based photographer and filmmaker talks working with rappers like KILLY and Danny Brown, and making viral otherworldly TikTok videos.

Alex Nino Gheciu1723 days ago
idris knuckles
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Idris Elba took to Instagram to tease his involvement in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' where he'll provide the voice of the Echidna known as Knuckles.

Brenton Blanchet1802 days ago
sega
Music

SEGA of Secret Sound Club Unveils Debut Project 'Against All Odds'

The longtime associate of KILLY's Secret Sound Club label says the project was inspired by “all the obstacles that led (me) here today."

jayemkayem2135 days ago
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TEKI AND NICK'S MIXTAPE QUEST ADVENTURE
Pop Culture

Kaizo Mixtape World: Teki Latex and Nick Dwyer Explore Their Fascinating Video Game Mixtape Project

Teki Latex and Nick Dwyer break down their love of video games and the work they put into their new mixtape project, 'TEKI AND NICK'S MIXTAPE QUEST ADVENTURE'.

Khal2311 days ago
Jim Carrey
Pop Culture

'Sonic the Hedgehog' On Track To Make Over $60 Million During Opening Weekend (UPDATE)

Despite a relatively mixed critical response, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has gotten off to a remarkably strong start at the box office.

Joe Price2344 days ago
Sonic the Hedgehog
Pop Culture

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Co-Creator Shares Thoughts on Character’s Movie Redesign

Paramount debuted the new trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' earlier this week, showcasing the titular character's redesign.

Joe Price2438 days ago
sonic
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer

The controversial adaptation's new release date is Feb. 14.

Trace William Cowen2439 days ago

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