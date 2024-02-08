Kid Cudi Fights Knuckles in Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Series

Kid Cudi squares off against Knuckles in the first trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series.

Knuckles, debuting on Paramount+ on April 27, sees Idris Elba voicing the title character in an expectedly stacked cast that also counts Cudi, Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Cary Elwes, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Christopher Lloyd, and more. Ben Schwartz, meanwhile, has been enlisted in a guest star capacity to once again provide his voice talents to the Sonic character.

The launch of the six-part event series comes mere months ahead of the theatrical rollout for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which sees Jeff Fowler back in the director’s chair after previously helming the first two films in the franchise. Knuckles, the events of which take place during the time between 2 and 3, also counts Fowler as the director of its pilot.

Up top, see a Cudi-featuring trailer for the new series. Below, get a slightly closer look via a few official stills.