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Cosima
Music

Premiere: Rising Soul Singer Cosima Takes The Spotlight In "Close To You (Moonlighting)"

"Close To You (Moonlighting)" is out now on Cosima's own South Of Heaven Records, released in partnership with London-based company Platoon.

James Keith2499 days ago

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