Pop Culture

Hideki Sato, Former Sega President and Designer of Consoles, Dies at 77

Sato was a pioneer in the video game industry.

Hideki Sato
X

Hideki Sato, a founding figure of the video game industry, has reportedly passed away. He was 77 years old.

Japanese gaming site Beep21 reported his death over the weekend, writing, in Japanese, “He was truly a great figure who shaped Japanese gaming history and captivated Sega fans all around the world. The excitement and pioneering spirit of that era will remain forever in the hearts and memories of countless fans, for all eternity,” per Engadget.

The influential engineer’s career began in the 1970s, when he started working for Sega. Later, in the 80s and 90s, Sato became known for developing Sega arcade games and home consoles, including the SG-1000, Genesis, Saturn, and Dreamcast.

During Sato’s tenure, Sega reached its peak in popularity and growth in the video game industry. He helped make the Sega Genesis wildly successful, and the console briefly surpassed the Nintendo Entertainment System in sales at its height. He went on to serve as Sega’s president in 2001, helping the company transition to a third-party software developer, before leaving the role in 2003.

Sega also mourned Sato’s passing on X.

“Mr. Sato was instrumental in the development of iconic home consoles,” the company’s statement said. “His leadership helped lay the foundation of SEGA, and his contributions had a significant and lasting impact on the entire gaming industry.”

Sato’s death comes only a few months after Sega co-founder David Rosen died in December 2025 at 95 years old.

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