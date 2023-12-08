Sega Working on New Games for Classic Titles Like 'Crazy Taxi,' 'Streets of Rage,' and More

“Building off that success, we are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe,” he said, adding that Thursday’s announcement is “just the start” of what’s ahead for Sega fans in the coming years.

Joining Crazy Taxi and Streets of Rage in this initiative are Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and Shinobi. Early development footage of each title is included in the new trailer, which you can catch in full up top.

Sega has also launched a site for what it’s calling its “Next Level” campaign, inviting fans to sign up for future updates on these titles and more as the larger plan starts to take shape. For now, release dates and additional info have not been made public.

