Miguel Concepcion
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The 100 Best Sega Genesis Games
From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' to 'Gunstar Heroes,' these are the 100 best games from one of the original 16-bit consoles, Sega's Genesis system.
Just the Tip: PlayStation 4 Indie Titles That Should Have You Pumped for the Rest of 2014
Sony and the PlayStation 4 are poised to bring some of the sharpest indie titles into your living room.
"Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII" and the 10 Coolest Special Costumes
Were you a fan of Final Fantasy VIII, then read on.
Take a Bow: The Greatest Xbox 360 Video Games of the Last Generation
This gen becomes last gen.
The Best Video Games With the Biggest Budgets Ever Made
Deep pockets mayne.
"Splinter Cell: Blacklist": 10 Ways to Creep Hard and Kill Quiet (Video)
A step by step on how to combat terrorism abroad.
10 Things We Learned From the "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Multiplayer Reveal
All the reveals in one place.
The Best Moments from Sony Online Entertainment Live 2013: From "Everquest Next" and Beyond
The event is over and here are our favorite moments.
Dead Space 3 Hands-On: Isaac Clarke Gets a Little Help From a Friend
And he needs it - the dude can't catch a break.
Review: Is "Anarchy Reigns" Worth Its Budget Price?
The spiritual successor to 'Mad World' doesn't quite live up to its predecessor, but is worth it nonetheless.
"Tomb Raider" Gets The Early Hands-On Treatment
Lara's back but can she handle the new terrain?
The 50 Greatest Cheats In Video Games
It's only cheating if you get caught.
Does "Wreck-It-Ralph" Deserve Your Coins? (Review)
We take a look at the video game inspired flick.
Review: Did Hollywood Defile "Resident Evil 6"?
We take an in-depth look at the latest release in the bone-chilling franchise.
The 25 Best Playstation Vita Games Out Now
You've got Sony's hottest portable device but what do you play on it? We'll tell you.
The 25 Biggest Games Of E3 2012
We've sifted through all the heat scheduled to come out. Here are the games you need to add to your must-buy list.
Preview: "Dragon's Dogma" Is Way More Than Swords And Magic
If you were expecting the same old fantasy routine from Capcom's latest title, think again.