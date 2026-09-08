Miguel Concepcion Portrait

Miguel Concepcion

Joined July 2014 | 30 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Sega Games

The 100 Best Sega Genesis Games

From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' to 'Gunstar Heroes,' these are the 100 best games from one of the original 16-bit consoles, Sega's Genesis system.

Miguel Concepcion1389 days ago
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Just the Tip: PlayStation 4 Indie Titles That Should Have You Pumped for the Rest of 2014

Sony and the PlayStation 4 are poised to bring some of the sharpest indie titles into your living room.

Miguel Concepcion4510 days ago
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"Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII" and the 10 Coolest Special Costumes

Were you a fan of Final Fantasy VIII, then read on.

Miguel Concepcion4602 days ago
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Take a Bow: The Greatest Xbox 360 Video Games of the Last Generation

This gen becomes last gen.

Miguel Concepcion4683 days ago
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The Best Video Games With the Biggest Budgets Ever Made

Deep pockets mayne.

Miguel Concepcion4699 days ago
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"NBA 2K14" the Hands On Preview

Take a peak.

Miguel Concepcion4753 days ago
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"Splinter Cell: Blacklist": 10 Ways to Creep Hard and Kill Quiet (Video)

A step by step on how to combat terrorism abroad.

Miguel Concepcion4776 days ago
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10 Things We Learned From the "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Multiplayer Reveal

All the reveals in one place.

Miguel Concepcion4781 days ago
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The Best Moments from Sony Online Entertainment Live 2013: From "Everquest Next" and Beyond

The event is over and here are our favorite moments.

Miguel Concepcion4791 days ago
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Dead Space 3 Hands-On: Isaac Clarke Gets a Little Help From a Friend

And he needs it - the dude can't catch a break.

Miguel Concepcion4987 days ago
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Review: Is "Anarchy Reigns" Worth Its Budget Price?

The spiritual successor to 'Mad World' doesn't quite live up to its predecessor, but is worth it nonetheless.

Miguel Concepcion5001 days ago

"Tomb Raider" Gets The Early Hands-On Treatment

Lara's back but can she handle the new terrain?

Miguel Concepcion5021 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Cheats In Video Games

It's only cheating if you get caught.

Miguel Concepcion5026 days ago
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Does "Wreck-It-Ralph" Deserve Your Coins? (Review)

We take a look at the video game inspired flick.

Miguel Concepcion5067 days ago
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Review: Did Hollywood Defile "Resident Evil 6"?

We take an in-depth look at the latest release in the bone-chilling franchise.

Miguel Concepcion5099 days ago
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The 25 Best Playstation Vita Games Out Now

You've got Sony's hottest portable device but what do you play on it? We'll tell you.

Miguel Concepcion5159 days ago
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The 25 Biggest Games Of E3 2012

We've sifted through all the heat scheduled to come out. Here are the games you need to add to your must-buy list.

Miguel Concepcion5209 days ago
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Preview: "Dragon's Dogma" Is Way More Than Swords And Magic

If you were expecting the same old fantasy routine from Capcom's latest title, think again.

Miguel Concepcion5268 days ago

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