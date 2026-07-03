Featured
From ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Toy Story 5,’ spring 2026 has a number of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at what everyone will be talking about this spring.Khal
‘Project Hail Mary’ has Ryan Gosling at the top of the box office. How does this film’s haul compare to Gosling’s past success?Khal
Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.Noah Cortez
Pop Culture
Winston Duke Wants Justice for Stunt Artists: 'The Recognition Clearly Has Not Been Given’
<i>'The Fall Guy'</i> actor talks making Ryan Gosling blush, achieving a Guinness World Record, his message to The Academy, and more.Jacob Kramer