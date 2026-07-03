Ryan Gosling

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Ryan Gosling in a blue plaid shirt smiles at Comic-Con.
Pop Culture

Star Wars Fans Notice an Interesting Detail About 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling leads his first-ever Star Wars film, and fans have noticed something about his appearance.

Griff Griffin302 days ago
Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Dubs Himself ‘White Dude Legend,’ Says He Made His White Co-Stars ‘Famous’

The Marvel actor has often been snubbed by awards shows, while his white co-stars landed nominations.

tara mahadevan356 days ago
Ryan Gosling holding a microphone, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, with a blurred background featuring people.
Pop Culture

‘Black Panther 3’ Movie: Was Ryan Gosling Cast as T’Challa?

The reveal of T'Challa's son has a lot of fans making the same jokes about who could play him in 'Black Panther 3.'

Joe Price402 days ago
Mia Goth.
Pop Culture

Mia Goth to Embrace Her Inner Villain in New 'Star Wars' Film

The 'Pearl' actor will join Ryan Gosling in the Shawn Levy-directed 'Strarfighter.'

Trey Alston405 days ago
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Pop Culture

Eva Mendes Talks Husband Ryan Gosling, Says She Considers Herself ‘Sexy’ But Not ‘Beautiful’

The couple have been together since 2011, and in that time, have welcomed two daughters.

tara mahadevan634 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Says He’s Confident 'The Fall Guy' Will Get a Sequel

The David Leitch-directed action flick hits theaters this weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams803 days ago
Profile view of famous individuals, standing side by side
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Reprise Beavis and Butt-Head 'SNL' Sketch Characters for 'The Fall Guy' Red Carpet

Let's hope this is a sign that the two are angling to do something more with these characters, who do indeed look a lot like Beavis and Butt-Head.

Trace William Cowen807 days ago
Two men in black tuxedos standing side by side on a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Jokingly Blames 'The Angry Birds Movie' for 'The Nice Guys' Not Getting a Sequel

Gosling starred in the neo-noir comedy alongside Russell Crowe.

Joe Price814 days ago
Two individuals posing together at an event, one wearing a headwrap and the other in a tweed suit
Pop Culture

Eva Mendes Shows Love for Ryan Gosling's Cuban Accent on 'SNL': 'Years of Hanging Out With My Dad Paid Off'

Mendes and Gosling have been dating since 2011 and have two daughters together.

Joe Price821 days ago
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Marquee of the Paramount Theatre lit up at night for the SXSW Film & TV Festival
Pop Culture

SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival

From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.

Trace William Cowen851 days ago
Pop Culture

Eva Mendes Slams Ryan Gosling’s Ken Haters Following 'Barbie' Oscar Nomination, Says She's 'So Proud of My Man'

Gosling found out this week that he has been nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the Oscars.

tara mahadevan903 days ago
Pop Culture

Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

The apology was given one day before Gosling received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

The Broadway singer and actor was visibly unamused when Bella Ramsey made the joke.

tara mahadevan914 days ago

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