Eva Mendes approves of Ryan Gosling's Cuban accent in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch.
Mendes, who has been in a relationship with Gosling since 2011 and shares two daughters with him, was a huge fan of one of the sketches from the Barbie star's third time hosting SNL. In the sketch, Gosling portrays a man from Tennessee who has been talking with a heavy accent ever since he married a Cuban woman. Mendes, who is of Cuban descent, suggested that Gosling studied her father's accent for the sketch.
"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the sketch, which can be seen in full above. "Gracias to the super talented [Marcello Hernández] for this skit. The way you say 'Eva Mendes' 😂! And [Kenan Thompson] always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️"
In the sketch, Gosling co-starred with cast member Marcello Hernández as they attempted to convince Kenan Thompson to join them for a night on the town. When approached by a waitress played by Sarah Sherman, she's told, "I’m Dominican, and he’s Cuban [Hernández], and he [Gosling] is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he is different."
Gosling received a lot of love for his recent hosting gig on SNL, even if he failed to stay in character during some of the particularly absurd sketches. Taylor Swift even co-signed his monologue, in which he was joined by his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt for a cover version of "All Too Well," in which they reflected on their times working on Barbie and Oppenheimer.