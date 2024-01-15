Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose found herself at the center of a joke about actors becoming singers in their movies last year—and she was unamused.

During the Critics Choice Awards, Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos presented the Best Song category, for which DeBose, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Jack Black, Lenny Kravitz, and Billie Eilish were nominated.

“And then there were the actors who also think that they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling. Can you feel the Ken-ergy?” Ramsey said as she presented the award.

At that moment, the camera cut to DeBose’s face, and it was clear that she didn't find it funny. And if her facial expression wasn’t enough, she later took to her Instagram Story to write, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”