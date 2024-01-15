Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose found herself at the center of a joke about actors becoming singers in their movies last year—and she was unamused.
During the Critics Choice Awards, Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos presented the Best Song category, for which DeBose, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Jack Black, Lenny Kravitz, and Billie Eilish were nominated.
“And then there were the actors who also think that they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling. Can you feel the Ken-ergy?” Ramsey said as she presented the award.
At that moment, the camera cut to DeBose’s face, and it was clear that she didn't find it funny. And if her facial expression wasn’t enough, she later took to her Instagram Story to write, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”
While the ‘\"actors who also think they’re singers" label might jokingly apply to Gosling—and maybe Black (who does also have a musical career)—the same can’t be said for DeBose. The 32-year-old is a singer in her own right, outside of acting, having appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including Hamilton. She’s also won several accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and has been nominated for a Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.
The Critics Choice Award for Best Song ultimately went to Gosling for Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken.” DeBose was nominated for her performance of “This Wish” in Disney’s Wish.