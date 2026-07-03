Ryan Gosling Movies

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Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Says He’s Confident 'The Fall Guy' Will Get a Sequel

The David Leitch-directed action flick hits theaters this weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams804 days ago
Pop Culture

Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

The apology was given one day before Gosling received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago

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