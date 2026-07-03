‘Project Hail Mary’ has Ryan Gosling at the top of the box office. How does this film’s haul compare to Gosling’s past success?Khal
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From 'Remember The Titans' to 'The Notebook' to 'Drive,' these Ryan Gosling movies showcase the actor's talent and versatility.Elizabeth Ann Entenman
From ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Toy Story 5,’ spring 2026 has a number of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at what everyone will be talking about this spring.Khal
Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.Noah Cortez