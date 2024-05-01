Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Reprise Beavis and Butt-Head 'SNL' Sketch Characters for 'The Fall Guy' Red Carpet

Some unabashed Butt-Headery was afoot at Tuesday night’s premiere of the excellent The Fall Guy in Los Angeles.
As seen in photos and video snapped from red carpet proceedings at the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day revived their beloved Beavis & Butt-Head-inspired Saturday Night Live duo, thus ensuring the existence of this very article.
For those unfamiliar, Gosling hosted SNL in April, at one point appearing in a sketch centered on a professor whose televised conversation on the risks of A.I. was repeatedly interrupted by the startlingly hilarious presence of two individuals in the audience. Per Kenan Thompson’s character, the men in question looked "strikingly similar" to the Mike Judge-created characters.
Understandably, those at Tuesday's premiere were quite tickled by Gosling and Day’s decision to return to Butt-Headian antics, with some fans later theorizing that this could be a soft pitch, of sorts, for an eventual live-action feature based on the characters.
In addition to bringing the characters to the red carpet, Gosling and Day also used the opportunity to crash an interview with Gosling’s The Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt. Gosling, notably, referred to Blunt as "Emma Blarnt," like so:
If there’s any justice left in this world, The Fall Guy, directed by John Wick and Atomic Blonde alum David Leitch, will be a massive hit when it opens this Friday. As I already told you back in March, the stunts-celebrating film, loosely based on the 1981-premiered TV series of the same name, was met with an enthusiastic response upon its global premiere at SXSW in Austin. Gosling and Blunt lead an undeniable, fun-as-all-fuck romantic comedy tucked inside an action spectacle that serves as one hell of a love letter to the art of stunt performances. Don't miss it.