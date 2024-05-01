Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Reprise Beavis and Butt-Head 'SNL' Sketch Characters for 'The Fall Guy' Red Carpet

Some unabashed Butt-Headery was afoot at Tuesday night’s premiere of the excellent The Fall Guy in Los Angeles.

As seen in photos and video snapped from red carpet proceedings at the Dolby Theatre, Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day revived their beloved Beavis & Butt-Head-inspired Saturday Night Live duo, thus ensuring the existence of this very article.

For those unfamiliar, Gosling hosted SNL in April, at one point appearing in a sketch centered on a professor whose televised conversation on the risks of A.I. was repeatedly interrupted by the startlingly hilarious presence of two individuals in the audience. Per Kenan Thompson’s character, the men in question looked "strikingly similar" to the Mike Judge-created characters.