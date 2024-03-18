SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival

Fred Durst has a question.

It’s nearly midnight at the historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Austin and the Limp Bizkit frontman, eyes hidden behind reflective sunglasses, has something to ask us. Something important.

“We’re all survivors, right?” Durst says into the mic. He’s still in character as a version of himself from Kyle Mooney’s Y2K, meaning he’s convinced that we’ve all gathered here to celebrate 24 years since surviving the events of Dec. 31, 1999.

The bit quickly proves poignant as the Q&A for Mooney’s disaster comedy continues, and by the time star Rachel Zegler brings up what she considers the somewhat similar “mass hysteria” of 2012, I have my takeaway: The world has been ending since it began. For more than 100 years, filmmakers have been making movies about it. And while only one of them (Y2K) boasts Durst, a man who long ago laid out his own apocalyptic game plan in Bizkit’s “9 Teen 90 Nine,” two of them (Y2K and Arcadian) count It alum Jaeden Martell in their ranks.

Of course, despite Durst-in-character-as-Durst’s belief that thousands have descended upon Austin to celebrate nearly a quarter century of post-Y2K surviving and thriving, the actual reason for my return to Texas is the 2024 edition of South by Southwest, where both Y2K and Arcadian (my favorites of the films I saw this year) are beginning their theatrical journeys.

Prior to the trip, the caffeine gods smiled down upon me once again, thus inspiring the folks at C4 Energy to invite me back as their guest for this year’s proceedings. Because if the world were to end while I happen to be in Texas, I would prefer to be adequately caffeinated for whatever comes next.

