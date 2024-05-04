Ryan Gosling Says He’s Confident 'The Fall Guy' Will Get a Sequel

"The sequel sort of wrote itself. We already know [the story] intimately," Gosling told the publication. "We’re just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it."

Gosling clarified that a script for a Fall Guy sequel already exists because the film’s stars and crew wanted to know how the story ends.

"We already—I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Emily Blunt’s character] Jody after the movie ends?” he added. “What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Fall Guy is reportedly headed toward a $28 million opening weekend, becoming a major addition to Gosling’s conscious decision to take on less "dark" roles. The actor spoke to WSJ. Magazine about his career decisions as a father to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, whom he shares with Eva Mendes.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Gosling said. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."