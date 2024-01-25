Eva Mendes has come to her man’s defense.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam a Rolling Stone article from June 2022, in which the writer was extremely skeptical of Ryan Gosling taking on the role of Ken in Barbie.

"So proud of my man," Mendes wrote. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

She added, "So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."