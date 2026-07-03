Roy Jones Jr.

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Roy Jones Jr. Commits to Ref Boxing Match Between Shaq & Will Smith's Ex-Bodyguard
Sports

Roy Jones Jr. Commits to Ref Boxing Match Between Shaq and Will Smith's Ex-Bodyguard

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. has agreed to be the referee between Shaq and Will Smith's ex-bodyguard, Charlie Mack.

Bernadette Giacomazzo323 days ago
Mike Tyson
Sports

Mike Tyson Says He Was High During Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson told reporters that he was high during his recent fight with Roy Jones Jr. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint," he said.

Alex Galbraith2055 days ago
Snoop Dogg
Music

Snoop Dogg Co-Signs Idea of Becoming a Sportscaster for $15 Million Following His Fight Commentary

After Snoop Dogg's boxing commentary lit up Twitter over the weekend, the multi-hyphenate is open to offers to become a regular sportscaster.

Alex Galbraith2055 days ago
Snoop Dogg
Sports

Twitter Loved Snoop Dogg's Commentary of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's Fight

Snoop Dogg was among those to provide commentary during Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's fight last night, and Twitter loved every minute of it.

Joe Price2056 days ago
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Mike Tyson
Sports

How to Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition Match

The pay-per-view event goes down tonight at Los Angeles' Staple Center, more than 15 years after Tyson officially retired from boxing.

Joshua Espinoza2057 days ago
tysonvsjones
Sports

Stream the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Press Conference

Ahead of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Nov. 28, the two fighters meet for a press conference moderated by Ariel Helwani.

Joe Price2087 days ago
tyson
Sports

Mike Tyson Set to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Launches 'Legends Only League' (UPDATE)

Mike Tyson will be making his long-awaited return to the ring in an 8-round exhibition fight against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr.

Jordan Rose2185 days ago
Roy Jones Jr.
Sports

Roy Jones Jr. Challenges Michael B. Jordan to a Boxing Match

Michael B. Jordan spent a lot of time training for 'Creed II,' and he seemed very happy with his boxing talents by the time the film finished production.

Joe Price2793 days ago
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Sports

Roy Jones Jr. KOs Fan That Was Trying to Win $100,000

In a $12 UR show pay-per-view event that went down last night, a fan (and part-time MMA fighter) named Vyron Phillips tried to beat boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. 

Gavin Evans3770 days ago
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Sports

Roy Jones Jr. Decided Which Fan Will Fight Him for a Chance to Win $100,000

Here's another reminder that Roy Jones Jr. is 47 years old.

BJosephs3773 days ago
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Sports

You'll Be $100,000 Richer If You Beat Up Roy Jones Jr.

You think you can would throw hands?

BJosephs3808 days ago
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Sports

Watch Boxing Legend Roy Jones, Jr. Get K.O.'d Real Hard in Russia

Roy Jones Jr. got knocked out hard by Enzo Maccarinelli during a boxing match in Russia

Dana Scott3870 days ago

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