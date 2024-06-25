Roy Jones Jr.'s Son DeAndre Dies by Suicide, Boxing Legend Shares

As Jones and his family begin the never-ending journey of processing DeAndre's death, it's worth hearing what actress and director Regina King has said two years after her son Ian Alexander died by suicide in January 2022 at age 26. While speaking with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America in March, King said she considers herself a "different person" since his passing. "I understand that grief is love that has no place to go," she explained. "I know that it's important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present because he is always with me. The joy and happiness that he gave all of us."

Regina King said she has come to "respect and understand that [Ian Alexander] didn't want to be here anymore," but the 53-year-old only reached this perspective after giving herself "time to just sit with" her son's decision. "And that's a hard thing for other people to receive, because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian's journey," she said. "I was so angry with God. Why would that weight be given to Ian?"

Despite her seemingly positive outlook, King admits she still experiences "a lot of grief" and wonders what she could have done as a parent to possibly prevent her son's death. "I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian's Mom," she said. "The sadness will never go away and it will always be with me."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.