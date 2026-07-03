Rowdy Rebel

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Rowdy Rebel Denies Rumors His Chain and Watch Were Stolen

The Brooklyn native claimed the only robbery that happened to him was in his sleep.

Mark Elibert1105 days ago
A splice image of Bobby Shmurda and YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Music

Bobby Shmurda Threatens YoungBoy Never Broke Again Amid Online Back-and-Forth

Bobby Shmurda has issued a threat to YoungBoy Never Broke Again after the pair got into a beef over comments fellow GS9 rapper Rowdy Rebel made on a podcast.

Joe Price1327 days ago
Sheff G 'From The Can'
Music

Sheff G Shares New Album 'From The Can' f/ Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and More

Despite being sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a weapon last year, Sheff G returns with his latest full-length offering, 'From The Can.'

Brad Callas1463 days ago
Rowdy Rebel cover art is pictured
Music

Rowdy Rebel Shares New Album ‘Rebel vs. Rowdy’ f/ French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, and More

The 17-track project was released via Epic Records on Friday and marks Rowdy's debut studio album, complete with features from French Montana and more.

Trace William Cowen1463 days ago
Nav
Music

Nav Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

The Rexdale-born XO rapper announced the release date and title of his fourth studio album "Demons Protected by Angels" via Twitter on Monday evening.

Bianca Thompson1480 days ago
Advertisement
Rowdy Rebel is seen in a new music video
Music

Rowdy Rebel Returns With Video for New Song "Woo Nina"

Rowdy Rebel is back with a new song titled "Woo Nina," with G-Train Productions handling the track's video. It follows the April drop of "Rowdy vs. Rebel."

Trace William Cowen1505 days ago
Rowdy Rebel and himself in vid
Music

Rowdy Rebel Goes Full Jekyll and Hyde in "Rowdy vs. Rebel” Music Video

Rowdy Rebel has released the video for his new track “Rowdy vs. Rebel,” which sees him star opposite himself as he's conflicted by his two sides.

Joe Price1561 days ago
Rowdy Rebel's Funkmaster Flex freestyle
Music

Watch Rowdy Rebel’s New Funk Flex Freestyle Over Jay-Z’s “You, Me, Him and Her”

Rowdy Rebel stopped by Hot 97 on Wednesday, where he dropped a freestyle over Jay-Z's 2000 'The Dynasty' cut "You, Me, Him and Her." Watch it here.

Brad Callas1563 days ago
Rowdy Rebel as a guest on DJ Akademiks' 'Off the Record' podcast.
Music

Rowdy Rebel Says He Knew 6ix9ine Would 'Rat': 'P*ssy Had a Great Run'

On the latest episode of DJ Akademiks’ 'Off the Record' podcast, Rowdy Rebel has said he “knew” 6ix9ine would cooperate with authorities but GS9 never would.

Joe Price1565 days ago
This is a photo of Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Taps Rowdy Rebel and Quavo for New Song and Video "Shmoney"

Bobby Shmurda joins forces with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo for his latest track "Shmoney" that comes with an energized music video featuring flash and cash.

Jordan Rose1673 days ago
Advertisement
rowdy rebel no music release
Music

Rowdy Rebel Says He's No Longer Releasing Music Until Epic Records Pays Him: 'I Been Patient But Enough Is Enough'

Rowdy Rebel took to Instagram on Tuesday to say he's no longer releasing music until Epic Records pays him, writing that "enough is enough."

Brad Callas1676 days ago
Cover art for Doe Boy, Rowdy Rebel, and 42 Dugg's "Ain't My Fault."
Music

Doe Boy, Rowdy Rebel, and 42 Dugg Link Up for "Ain't My Fault"

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album next year, Doe Boy has recruited Rowdy Rebel and 42 Dugg for his energetic track “Ain’t My Fault.”

Joe Price1680 days ago
giggs giggs giggs giggs giggs giggs
Music

Peckham Meets Brooklyn As Giggs Connects With Rowdy Rebel For "Differences"

The new track was released alongside new solo cut “Innocent” and rumour has it that both tracks are the first signs of a new project, though details are scarce.

James Keith1694 days ago
42-dugg-free-dem
Music

Listen to 42 Dugg's New Project 'Free Dem Boyz' f/ Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, and More

42 Dugg has just released his new project, 'Free Dem Boyz,' with the cover art looking to pay homage to all of Dugg's friends who are incarcerated.

Jordan Rose1883 days ago
Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — "9 Bridge"
Music

Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Join Forces on New Song and Video "9 Bridge"

“9 Bridge” continues the incredible run Rowdy has been on since he was released from prison in December. He’s since dropped “Re-Route,” “Jesse Owens,” and more.

Xavier Hamilton1890 days ago
Advertisement
'Slime Language 2'
Music

Stream Young Thug and YSL's 'Slime Language 2' Album f/ Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The compilation project includes the previously released tracks,“That Go!” featuring Meek Mill, “GFU” with Sheck Wes, and "Take It to Trial" featuring Gunna.

Joshua Espinoza1918 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App