Roscoe Dash

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Metro Boomin.
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Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape

The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.

Joe Price350 days ago
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Roscoe Dash Responds to Claims That He's Now a Lyft Driver

Roscoe Dash responds to allegations of being a Lyft driver.

Trace William Cowen3318 days ago
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Music

Listen to Roscoe Dash's New Record "Work" Featuring Big A

They're putting in "Work" in 2014.

edwinortiz4580 days ago
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Check Out Roscoe Dash and Waka Flocka Flame's Latest Collaboration "Whassup"

They're popping bottles on New Year's Eve.

edwinortiz4581 days ago
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Listen: Tory Lanez f/ Roscoe Dash "Driver"

Riding around and getting it in.

edwinortiz4711 days ago
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Music

Watch DJ Drama's New Video for "So Many Girls"

And yes, there are a lot of girls in it.

Marcus J. Moore4897 days ago
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Listen: DJ Drama f/ Wale, Tyga & Roscoe Dash "So Many Girls"

His new LP, <em>Quality Street Music</em>, in stores now.

Zach Frydenlund5036 days ago
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Music

Roscoe Dash Is Mad That He's Not in the "Cruel Summer" Credits

He says he did work for Kanye West and Wale without any credit.

Eric Diep5048 days ago
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Music

Listen: Driicky Graham f/ French Montana, Roscoe Dash, & Cash Out "Snapbacks & Tattoos (Remix)"

Driicky Graham puts together an all-star cast for the remix.

Eric Diep5090 days ago
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Roscoe Dash and Meek Mill Exchange Words On Twitter

This clearly isn't over.

Eric Diep5146 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Roscoe Dash f/ Wale "Into The Morning"

Check out this track off the upcoming EP.

Complex5334 days ago
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Video: Roscoe Dash "Good Good Night"

Watch the latest clip off his upcoming debut LP out soon.

Anthony Osei5404 days ago

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