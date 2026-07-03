Riot

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Boston, MA - May 24: Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band at TD Garden on May 24, 2026. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin on May 21, 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump said he would rescind Biden-era regulations on refrigerators and air conditioners.
Music

Bruce Springsteen Shares 'Outrage' Over $1.8B Fund for Those Who 'Attacked' Capitol

The rocker slammed the "anti-weaponization" fund during a performance in Washington D.C.

Jaelani Turner-Williams48 days ago
Tory Lanez
Music

Tory Lanez's Prison Recording Session for Upcoming Album Stopped by Riot

He was caught off guard when chaos unfolded nearby.

Trey Alston507 days ago
Actor Jay Johnston in the foreground and another man in a suit in the background at an indoor event
Pop Culture

Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated sitcom.

Alex Ocho739 days ago
Music

Ice Spice's Former Friend Alleges That She’s Dating RIOTUSA and Cheated on Him With Lil Tjay

Singer and content creator Baby Storme made some salacious allegations on X about her former friend, rapper Ice Spice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams807 days ago
ce Spice & Riot Debate the Best and Worst Things Ever | GOAT Talk
Music

Ice Spice & Riot Debate the Best and Worst Things Ever | GOAT Talk

Complex digital cover star Ice Spice and her longtime producer Riot declare their GOAT Nicki Minaj Song, party they've been to, and more.

Complex1005 days ago
Advertisement
Life

At Least 20 Arrested for Looting in Philadelphia After Charges Were Dismissed Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry

Videos showed dozens of teens robbing Foot Locker, Apple, and Lululemon stores in Philadelphia.

Joe Price1024 days ago
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says He's 'Disappointed' by What Happened at Chaotic NYC Appearance

Kai Cenat was arrested following the giveaway and is facing at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

tara mahadevan1072 days ago
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Taken Into Police Custody Amid Chaotic NYC Appearance, Will Be Charged With Inciting Riot (UPDATE)

Though it's unclear if Kai Cenat was officially arrested, police did apprehend enough people in Union Square to fill a city bus.

Brad Callas1078 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Aldean Used Footage Of Toronto Police Car On Fire In "Try That In A Small Town" Music Video

Aldean has yet to acknowledge the use of Canadian protests in his video.

Louis Pavlakos1093 days ago
Life

Grand Jury Convicts D.C. Cop for Providing Information to Proud Boys During Jan. 6 Riots

A high-ranking Washington D.C. cop has been convicted of lying to investigators about his relationship with the Proud Boys.

tara mahadevan1155 days ago
Advertisement
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys
Life

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Convicted in Capitol Riot Case

Tarrio and three other members of the far-right group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a charge that could result in up to 20 years in prison.

Joshua Espinoza1170 days ago
Richard Barnett sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Life

Man Who Put Feet on Nancy Pelosi's Desk During Jan. 6 Riot Found Guilty

The man who was infamously photographed sitting in Pelosi's chair and putting his feet on her desk during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been found guilty.

Jose Martinez1270 days ago
Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro clash with law enforcement officers
Life

At Least 1,200 Arrested in Brazil's Anti-Democracy Riots, Video Shows People Storming Government Buildings

At least 1,200 protesters in Brazil have been arrested after they stormed government buildings in Brasília in support of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Joe Price1285 days ago
Partial view of the Villahermosa prison in Cali, Colombia, on June 23, 2020.
Life

14 Dead, Two Dozen Escape After Gunmen Attack Mexico Prison

Gunmen opened fire at a state prison in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, resulting in a total of 14 people dead and the escape of at least 24 inmates.

Jose Martinez1292 days ago
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
Music

Virginia Rapper Who Used Capitol Riot Photo as Album Cover Receives Five-Month Prison Sentence

A Virginia rapper, who goes by Bugzie the Don, has been sentenced to five months in prison after using a U.S. Capitol riot photo as an album cover.

Jose Martinez1303 days ago
Advertisement
January 6 riot at the US capitol
Life

Founder of Proud Boys' Hawaii Chapter, Texas Man Receive 4-Year Prison Sentences for January 6th Riot

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys and another person were sentenced to four years in prison for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Brad Callas1314 days ago
Lil Baby performs at The Kia Forum on August 26, 2022
Music

Lil Baby Fans Riot After Festival Cancellation, Rapper Apologizes

A riot erupted at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival on Sunday after it was announced that headliner Lil Baby had canceled his performance at the last minute.

Brad Callas1397 days ago
Trump supporters take the steps on the east side of the US Capitol building on January 06, 2021
Life

Former NYPD Officer Gets Ten Years in Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster has been sentenced to ten years in prison for attacking an officer during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Joe Price1414 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App