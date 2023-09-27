At Least 20 Arrested for Looting in Philadelphia After Charges Were Dismissed Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry

Dozens of teenagers were seen looting stores in Philadelphia following protests over the dismissal of charges against the cop who fatally shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

As reported by the Associated Press, groups of masked teenagers stole from various stores including Foot Locker, Lululemon, and Apple on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Authorities said that they arrested somewhere between 15 to 20 people, although there were believed to have been as many as 100 people robbing the stores in flash mob fashion.

The looting came following protests in Philly over the dismissal of charges against officer Mark Dial, who was initially charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, and various other counts in connection with the Aug. 14 shooting of Eddie Irizarry through a rolled-up car window. Acting Police Commissioner John Standford addressed the looting and said he did not think the individuals were connected with the protests. "This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists," Stanford said. "These were not protesters, these were criminals."

Wendy's security guard Hakeem Russell, who witnessed some of the chaos on Tuesday, told NBC Philadelphia, "A couple a kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unjust shooting that's happened. It's definitely been unrest around here since the verdict."

"Thank you to @PhillyPolice for their swift response to disperse crowds and make necessary arrests related to last night’s incidents," wrote Philly mayor Jim Kenney in a tweet. "This was a sickening display of opportunistic criminal activity, and we will not stand for it."