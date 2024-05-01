Ice Spice's Former Friend Alleges That She’s Dating RIOTUSA and Cheated on Him With Lil Tjay

The accusations went from bad to worse, beginning with Storme writing that Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, was her bully when the two attended school together as teens. Their friendship was later repaired when Ice Spice allegedly apologized, but according to Storme, the Bronx native "used my connections & resources to make her way to the top & pretended to be my friend."

"She forced everyone in her life to sign an NDA, including me," Storme continued on X. "But the only person I'm signed to is God. So I will speak the truth."