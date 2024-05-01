Ice Spice's Former Friend Alleges That She’s Dating RIOTUSA and Cheated on Him With Lil Tjay

A scorned former friend of Ice Spice has made wild claims about the rapper on social media.
On Saturday morning (April 27), artist and content creator Baby Storme unleashed a wild thread about the "Munch" rapper being her "ex best friend," promising to have her exposed.
The accusations went from bad to worse, beginning with Storme writing that Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, was her bully when the two attended school together as teens. Their friendship was later repaired when Ice Spice allegedly apologized, but according to Storme, the Bronx native "used my connections & resources to make her way to the top & pretended to be my friend."
"She forced everyone in her life to sign an NDA, including me," Storme continued on X. "But the only person I'm signed to is God. So I will speak the truth."
Along with sharing screenshots of alleged text conversations between her and Ice Spice, alleging that the latter was colorist and fatphobic, Storme dropped a bombshell claim involving the rapper's relationship with her longtime producer, RIOTUSA.
"EJ, 'Riot' is her producer and boyfriend since 2019. He was the real mastermind behind her career & the one who pushed her to rap," Storme wrote. "She cheated on him with Tjay & then rapped about it on their song together. If you don't believe me, just go back & read the lyrics to 'Gansta [sic] boo.'" In the post, Storme also shared a text message she sent the producer, exposing that Ice Spice was allegedly "in love with" Lil Tjay for nearly a year.
Storme then targeted Ice Spice's feud with Latto, saying that her former friend was jealous of the Atlanta rapper "for years" and that Ice Spice used Nicki Minaj for collaborations to stir up drama with Latto.
"Latto rose to fame because of her talent & talent only. Isis rose to fame because she sold her soul. She knew she would never have a fraction of the amount of talent Latto has, so she attacked her on purpose to get a Nicki feature so the barbz would turn on Latto," Storme wrote.
But some are taking Storme's accusations with a grain of salt, as she's made veiled death threats to former President Donald Trump and doomsday predictions on her TikTok, which is currently disabled. Storme alleges that her concerning posts led to a friend forcing her to seek medical attention.
Clip, rapper and friend of Ice Spice, confronted Storme on X, telling the singer, "You keep burning bridges with everyone that helped you in your career and looked after u and wanted to see u win."
Storme and Ice Spice's friendship has been well documented on social media, with the two linking up as recently as 2023.