Featured
Latest Stories
Snoop Dogg to Star in Ridley Scott-Produced Thriller 'God of the Rodeo'
Shia LaBeouf was also originally announced to be in the film, though it's unclear whether he's still attached.
Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ Costumes: ‘The Ladies Seem to Like the Rings a Lot’
The Oscar-winning actor has received a lot of love for his extravagant Roman fits.
‘Wicked’ Thumps ‘Gladiator 2’ at Box Office With Record-Breaking $114 Million Opening
The musical saw the biggest global launch for a film based on a Broadway musical.
Denzel Washington Links With Snoop Dogg: 'I Enjoy How You Enjoy Life'
The two legends spoke at the premiere of 'Gladiator 2.'
Ridley Scott Says Quentin Tarantino Retirement Claims Are 'Bullsh*t'
“I don’t fucking believe that bullshit,” the 'Gladiator II' director said of Tarantino's stated plans.
Report: Denzel Washington Is Putting This Dress On, These Rings, and He’s Going Crazy
One can only hope the collective mood of the planet will follow Denzel's blueprint as we start bringing 2024 to a close.
'Gladiator II' Trailer Hurts Trolls' Feelings by Using Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild"
The use of the 'Watch the Throne' track—and the mere appearance of Denzel Washington—is being met with a response that's definitely not a dog whistle or anything.
Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'
The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.
Ridley Scott Claps Back at French ‘Napoleon’ Critics: ‘The French Don’t Even Like Themselves'
The 85-year-old director had time for the French media that panned his latest film, along with other critics.
Ridley Scott on Criticism Over Supposed Historical Inaccuracies in 'Napoleon': 'Get a Life'
The iconic director clearly doesn't have time for the hate, which first emerged on TikTok.
Pedro Pascal in Final Talks for 'Gladiator 2'
Pedro Pascal is in final talks to join Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator' sequel, which stars Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and more.
Russell Crowe ‘Slightly Jealous’ About ‘Gladiator’ Sequel, Says He Considered Abandoning the Original (UPDATE)
59-year-old Russell Crowe also reminisced about the original 'Gladiator' script being "absolute rubbish" at first, and considering abandoning the film midway.
Denzel Washington Reportedly Joining Cast of Ridley Scott's ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Denzel Washington is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s 'Gladiator' sequel. The first 'Gladiator' film hit theaters back in 2000.
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Eyeing Paul Mescal to Star
Sources say the Irish actor will star in the film by 85-year-old Ridley Scott, who made the award-winning 'Gladiator' with Russell Crowe in 2000.
Amazon Developing 'Blade Runner' Limited Series
Ridley Scott's 'Blade Runner' is getting its own limited series on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming giant announcing 'Blade Runner 2099.'
Lady Gaga Says 'Hot' Sex Scene With Salma Hayek and Her Was Cut From 'House of Gucci'
In a panel for 'House of Gucci,' Lady Gaga discussed how a steamy sex scene with Salma Hayek was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.
‘House of Gucci’ Director Ridley Scott Calls Gucci Family’s Pacino Comments ‘Alarmingly Insulting'
The back-and-forth-between the team behind 'House of Gucci' and the fashion house's family heirs continued with Ridley Scott's latest interview.
‘House of Gucci’ Condemned by Family Heirs in Statement Calling Film ‘Insult to the Legacy’
The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986, released a statement condemning the Ridley Scott film, which stars Lady Gaga.