Ridley Scott

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Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a USA Olympic sweater, and Ridley Scott in a grey suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg to Star in Ridley Scott-Produced Thriller 'God of the Rodeo'

Shia LaBeouf was also originally announced to be in the film, though it's unclear whether he's still attached.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
Denzel Washington attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ Costumes: ‘The Ladies Seem to Like the Rings a Lot’

The Oscar-winning actor has received a lot of love for his extravagant Roman fits.

Joshua Espinoza588 days ago
Cynthia Erivo in a green dress with feathers and Ariana Grande in a pink gown, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

‘Wicked’ Thumps ‘Gladiator 2’ at Box Office With Record-Breaking $114 Million Opening

The musical saw the biggest global launch for a film based on a Broadway musical.

tara mahadevan599 days ago
Denzel Washington and Snoop Dogg
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Links With Snoop Dogg: 'I Enjoy How You Enjoy Life'

The two legends spoke at the premiere of 'Gladiator 2.'

Trey Alston604 days ago
Ridley Scott in a gray blazer at a film event; Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Says Quentin Tarantino Retirement Claims Are 'Bullsh*t'

“I don’t fucking believe that bullshit,” the 'Gladiator II' director said of Tarantino's stated plans.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago
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denzel laughing
Pop Culture

Report: Denzel Washington Is Putting This Dress On, These Rings, and He’s Going Crazy

One can only hope the collective mood of the planet will follow Denzel's blueprint as we start bringing 2024 to a close.

Trace William Cowen633 days ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a scene from a period film, wearing ancient warrior armor with a decorative chest plate
Pop Culture

'Gladiator II' Trailer Hurts Trolls' Feelings by Using Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild"

The use of the 'Watch the Throne' track—and the mere appearance of Denzel Washington—is being met with a response that's definitely not a dog whistle or anything.

Joe Price735 days ago
Two men at events; one in a suede jacket and glasses, the other in a suit with a distinctive beard style
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'

The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.

Joe Price820 days ago
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Claps Back at French ‘Napoleon’ Critics: ‘The French Don’t Even Like Themselves'

The 85-year-old director had time for the French media that panned his latest film, along with other critics.

Alex Ocho968 days ago
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott on Criticism Over Supposed Historical Inaccuracies in 'Napoleon': 'Get a Life'

The iconic director clearly doesn't have time for the hate, which first emerged on TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams983 days ago
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This is an image of Pedro Pascal
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal in Final Talks for 'Gladiator 2'

Pedro Pascal is in final talks to join Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator' sequel, which stars Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and more.

Starr Savoy1172 days ago
Russell Crow talks G2 Gladiator 2
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe ‘Slightly Jealous’ About ‘Gladiator’ Sequel, Says He Considered Abandoning the Original (UPDATE)

59-year-old Russell Crowe also reminisced about the original 'Gladiator' script being "absolute rubbish" at first, and considering abandoning the film midway.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
Denzel Washington attends "The Equalizer 3" photocall
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Reportedly Joining Cast of Ridley Scott's ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Denzel Washington is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s 'Gladiator' sequel. The first 'Gladiator' film hit theaters back in 2000.

Abel Shifferaw1218 days ago
Paul Mescal attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Eyeing Paul Mescal to Star

Sources say the Irish actor will star in the film by 85-year-old Ridley Scott, who made the award-winning 'Gladiator' with Russell Crowe in 2000.

Joshua Espinoza1287 days ago
Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner'
Pop Culture

Amazon Developing 'Blade Runner' Limited Series

Ridley Scott's 'Blade Runner' is getting its own limited series on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming giant announcing 'Blade Runner 2099.'

Brad Callas1400 days ago
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Photograph of Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Says 'Hot' Sex Scene With Salma Hayek and Her Was Cut From 'House of Gucci'

In a panel for 'House of Gucci,' Lady Gaga discussed how a steamy sex scene with Salma Hayek was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

tara mahadevan1638 days ago
Ridley Scott attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Director Ridley Scott Calls Gucci Family’s Pacino Comments ‘Alarmingly Insulting'

The back-and-forth-between the team behind 'House of Gucci' and the fashion house's family heirs continued with Ridley Scott's latest interview.

Brenton Blanchet1690 days ago
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on set of 'House of Gucci'
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Condemned by Family Heirs in Statement Calling Film ‘Insult to the Legacy’

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986, released a statement condemning the Ridley Scott film, which stars Lady Gaga.

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago

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