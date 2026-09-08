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Sarah Hagi

Joined July 2015 | 48 posts
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Latest Stories

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4 Chill Places to Move in Case Trump Becomes President

There's a whole world out there.

Sarah Hagi3793 days ago
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5 movies that bombed after being called out for racism

Maybe Hollywood should take a hint.

Sarah Hagi3794 days ago

Why Trump’s own kids can’t vote for him

“They feel very, very guilty."

Sarah Hagi3812 days ago
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5 financial tips every broke college student should know

You can take this advice all the way to the bank.

Sarah Hagi3825 days ago
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Former porn star warns women against joining industry in emotional video

“They treat me like I would somehow be damaging to children."

Sarah Hagi3829 days ago
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How Microsoft’s AI chatbot went from 0 to racist in less than 24 hours

See what happens when a bot has to learn through Twitter conversations.

Sarah Hagi3830 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith finally responds to Chris Rock’s Oscars diss

Getting roasted hasn’t distracted her from the issues.

Sarah Hagi3846 days ago

Uber fires back after leaked data suggests thousands complained of sexual assault

Executives say customers often misspell “rate” as “rape.”

Sarah Hagi3847 days ago
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Trap covers mock corny acoustic versions of Beyoncé and Rihanna hits

You’ll never look at ‘Hey Jude’ the same way again.

Sarah Hagi3857 days ago
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Melania Trump: I fell in love with Donald’s ‘amazing mind’

She also said he has a “great energy."

Sarah Hagi3857 days ago
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You can now listen to Morgan Freeman—the voice of God—on your GPS

Time to take the long way home.

Sarah Hagi3859 days ago
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Celebrities stand with Kesha after judge rules she must work with Dr. Luke

Fans aren’t the only ones fighting to #FreeKesha.

Sarah Hagi3860 days ago
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Endangered dolphin dies after being passed around by selfie-taking beachgoers

Video shows it being pulled from the ocean for photos.

Sarah Hagi3865 days ago
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Beware of these 4 red flags during job interviews

If it feels like a pyramid scheme, run.

Sarah Hagi3870 days ago
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Beyoncé’s single mattered more than Rihanna’s whole album, Twitter data shows

We investigate if Beyoncé broke the Internet.

Sarah Hagi3875 days ago
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4 things from the ‘90s that should make a comeback ASAP

All aboard the nostalgia train.

Sarah Hagi3878 days ago
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4 times an ex got exactly what they deserved

Revenge tales from the Internet.

Sarah Hagi3880 days ago

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