Sarah Hagi
Latest Stories
4 Chill Places to Move in Case Trump Becomes President
There's a whole world out there.
5 movies that bombed after being called out for racism
Maybe Hollywood should take a hint.
5 financial tips every broke college student should know
You can take this advice all the way to the bank.
Former porn star warns women against joining industry in emotional video
“They treat me like I would somehow be damaging to children."
How Microsoft’s AI chatbot went from 0 to racist in less than 24 hours
See what happens when a bot has to learn through Twitter conversations.
Jada Pinkett Smith finally responds to Chris Rock’s Oscars diss
Getting roasted hasn’t distracted her from the issues.
Uber fires back after leaked data suggests thousands complained of sexual assault
Executives say customers often misspell “rate” as “rape.”
Trap covers mock corny acoustic versions of Beyoncé and Rihanna hits
You’ll never look at ‘Hey Jude’ the same way again.
Melania Trump: I fell in love with Donald’s ‘amazing mind’
She also said he has a “great energy."
You can now listen to Morgan Freeman—the voice of God—on your GPS
Time to take the long way home.
Celebrities stand with Kesha after judge rules she must work with Dr. Luke
Fans aren’t the only ones fighting to #FreeKesha.
This kid crying over Obama leaving the White House is all of us
"I'm not ready!"
Endangered dolphin dies after being passed around by selfie-taking beachgoers
Video shows it being pulled from the ocean for photos.
Beware of these 4 red flags during job interviews
If it feels like a pyramid scheme, run.
Beyoncé’s single mattered more than Rihanna’s whole album, Twitter data shows
We investigate if Beyoncé broke the Internet.
4 things from the ‘90s that should make a comeback ASAP
All aboard the nostalgia train.
4 times an ex got exactly what they deserved
Revenge tales from the Internet.